Best of Greece
Collected by Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert
I have fallen in love with Greece. It could be that I too come from an island paradise in Hawaii. Or it might be the wonderful, friendly people. Or perhaps the history you are literally walking on? The legends? Maybe the wine? The Olive oil? The sea views? The fabulous food? The perfect light and colors to photograph? No, it is so much more. And more; it is everything.
Ag. Ioannis Peristeron 490 84, Greece
Have you been to Corfu? Aside from the heart-exploding ride from the airport under approaching aircraft, through the twisting seaside road hugging the cliffs, and enduring the taxi driver’s rendition of “ Goldfinger” accompanying the blasting...
Adigonidon 13, Thessaloniki 546 30, Greece
Any trip to Halkidiki in Greece should start in Thessonaliki. We it almost has to as the airport is nearby. Take a walk along the sea front promenade to the Lefkos Pyrgos or the White Tower. Built in the late 15th century over a Byzantine tower by...
Monastiriou 16, Thessaloniki 546 29, Greece
Greece is certainly a travel value these days. And leaving big-city Athens to explore the many beautiful places of Greece is really how to stretch your travel dollars even further. Think about traveling around Halkidiki. The city-folk of...
Komninon 11, Thessaloniki 546 24, Greece
Sometimes what I want in a hotel is a location central to what I might be doing in that city. I don't always want to cab it because a walk would be the best way to look around and pop into a place that looks interesting. At City Hotel, fantastic...
Aristotelous 9, Thessaloniki 546 24, Greece
Hop up to the restaurant and deck for a drink, a coffee or lunch at the five- star Electra Palace Hotel overlooking Aristotle Square. Then spend a few pleasant hours walking around the beautiful pleasant city of Thessaloniki. here are some...
13 kilometres -Perea, Thermi 570 01, Greece
Beautiful lobby? Check. Luxurious rooms with lovely views? Yes. A dynamite restaurant with executive chef ? Oh yeah. Don't let the location away from the heart of Thessaloniki put you off, this beautiful hotel on manicured grounds with huge...
My island destination has to have very few things to make me happy, but I always insist on them. And if they don't have then, well that's a deal breaker. Milos, part of the Island chain of Cyclades has them all. I want a clean room with a comfy...
If you know Athens, you know that the heart of the city is at least 35 minutes by taxi and there are no shuttles as in major US cities. You could take a bus or metro but sometimes this is not optimal with a suitcase and gear. I travel to Greece at...
1 Vasileos Georgiou A, Syntagma Square str, Athina 105 64, Greece
For iconic hotels in Athens, there are multiple addresses to call into, including sister property King George next door, but the Grande Bretagne is the city’s grande dame. The King and dame share an unbeatable location on Syntagma Square,...
Vasileos Georgiou A 3, Athina 105 64, Greece
Dining at the King George Hote's seventh-floor Tudor Hall restaurant is not to be missed. The Acropolis is so close it feels as if you can reach out to touch it. Seeing the Parthenon lit up in the evening while you enjoy refined, well-balanced...
Leof. Athinon Souniou 6932, Lavreotiki 195 00, Greece
Sometimes travel astounds. Imagine sitting at a table having a beautiful dinner with someone you love and looking across the bay at the ruins of the Temple of Poseidon? Fabulous isn't it? This entire five-star luxury hotel astounds. Forgive me for...
