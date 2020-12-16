Best of Florida
Collected by Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert
Florida is a short, direct flight from most East Coast cities. And what's not to love ? Miles of powdery beaches, great restaurants, lots of things for every type of traveler to enjoy.
1 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA
Still in the winter doldrums? How would hot sand feel between your toes right about now? Or a "pool butler" to bring you goodies in the pool as you laze away those snow-shoveling blues? We got that. The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Spa's “Hot...
280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34108, USA
Especially for the hard hit East Coast inhabitants, the Ritz-Carlton, Naples is playing her sweet siren song for you right now. You know that she graces a beautiful stretch of beach or you can loll by her pool for some fun in the sun and hit the...
4750 Amelia Island Pkwy, Amelia Island, FL 32034, USA
I bet that you only think of Florida as the ideal place to escape the winter cold? And even with only a three hour direct flight from cities in the Northeast, Miami isn't top of mind to visit in the humid, hot summer. But Amelia Island's cooler...
I favor several hotel brands in certain parts of the world. It's The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for a Florida beach location perfect for family fun and here's why: The airport is a short ride from The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota and serviced by several...
1111 Ritz Carlton Dr, Sarasota, FL 34236, USA
Jack Dusty restaurant is the signature restaurant of The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, Florida and it is a culinary gem with a waterfront view. Sometimes a hotel restaurant relies on a beautiful location and the food can be lackluster; Jack Dusty however...
