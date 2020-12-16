Best of Fall in LA
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
September is still summer in LA with temperatures in the 80s and the ocean at its warmest. Enjoy the beach during the day and outdoors concerts during the warm nights. As the temperatures cool, take in the cozier indoor attractions of LA like museums and cafes.
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
3824 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Our neighborhood farmers’ market takes place twice a week, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Every neighborhood should have access to good food like this. 3700 W. Sunset Blvd. and Edge Cliff Dr. As told to Heidi Mitchell. This appeared in the October 2012...
3823 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Forage prepares a rotating menu of locally sourced seasonal dishes. The pork belly sandwich is a regular favorite, the vegetable sides are always flavorful and the desserts are a pure-tasting treat.
1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA
Disney's California Adventure is right across from Disneyland and is worth the park-hopper pass. And if you're in town for long, the best deal would be an annual pass. I think California Adventure complements Disneyland very well in that it has...
1822 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
When it comes to music venues in Los Angeles, there isn't anywhere more sacred to rock and punk fans than the Echo. Located in the now-hipster neighborhood of Echo Park, the concert venue has hosted plenty of legends, including Beck, Green Day,...
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
604 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
"Hail Summer!" "Hail Venice" "Hell Yeah!" This annual celebration of summer brings out some of the most colorful characters in Venice Beach. At 12:30 on the day of the summer solstice, get dressed in your nautical best, head to Windward Avenue and...
4129001902, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
Biking the boardwalk is the best way to experience the beaches and coastline of L.A. Rent a bike in the middle at Dockweiler Beach and either go the 10 miles north through Marina Del Rey, Venice, and the Santa Monica Pier (or keep going to Malibu)...
111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
This bowed silver building stands out among the skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. (though it now has an equally interesting-looking neighbor in the Broad). Those stainless-steel curves have a purpose, though. Architect Frank Gehry designed the...
