Best of Fall in Amsterdam

When the leaves turn golden and temps dip in October, Amsterdam gets ready for the holiday season. Ice skating rinks and oliebollen stands appear in local squares, while little Dutchies anticipate the arrival of Sinterklass via steamboat from Spain in late November. Sint is accompanied by the merry Zwarte Pieten, helpers dressed in 17th century slave garb and blackface makeup, providing a continuing source of holiday controversy over racism that reached the United Nations in 2013.