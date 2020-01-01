Best of Chicago
Collected by Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador
Chicago is the perfect place to spend a sunny long weekend. There's something for everyone: awesome food, world-class museums, activities for kids (and kids at heart), and one really beautiful mirrored bean.
1060 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613, USA
Steeped in history, loved my many, loathed by some, and sorely in need of a championship, Wrigley Field is a true cornerstone of the always controversial sporting world. No trip to Chicago is complete without a visit to this monument to to...
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
West Randolph Street in Chicago’s West Loop has become a new home to the city’s culinary talents. Stephanie Izard first drew crowds cooking dishes like roasted pig face at Girl & the Goat (the restaurant pictured above). Shethen opened Little...
1400 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
Dinosaurs, pyramids, cave paintings, sharks—if you don't like the Field Museum then you must never have been a kid. Home to an extensive assortment of magical displays highlighting all facets of natural history from around the world, the...
875 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Every city has a building with great views and Chicago’s most famous is the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower. But a little Chicago secret is that the John Hancock building has better views and their Signature Lounge on the 96th floor has free...
600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Visitors take their best Chicago photographs in front of the iconic Millennium Park sculpture called Cloud Gate (known colloquially as the Bean, for its shape). Conceived by British artist Anish Kapoor and constructed from 168 stainless steel...
100 S Marion St, Oak Park, IL 60302, USA
The name "Marion Street Cheese Market" may be a bit misleading: Hawking cheese is just one thing this Oak Park establishment does. It also stocks wine, offers tastings of locally made spirits, and serves gourmet meals. In the restaurant part, the...
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Just imagine having 264,000 square-feet of modern art at your disposal seven days a week. That is exactly what you have if you visit the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago. Above is but one example of the funky-cool exhibits that await...
17 E Monroe St, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
One of my favorite discoveries in Chicago is the Empire Ballroom inside The Palmer House. It's just up the stairs from the hotel's magnificent lobby and has a rich history most anyone working at the hotel will be willing to tell you more about....
220 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The interior architecture of Chicago’s MCA building is worth the price of admission. Four floors of exhibit halls branch off the central staircase pictured above, and the East and West facing glass walls have unparalleled views over Lake Michigan...
5700 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60637, USA
Anyone who's into model trains should visit the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Originally opened in 1941, The Great Train Story was the largest model train of its day. After being briefly shuttered in 2002 for extensive additions, this...
Streeterville, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
The architectural boat tour of downtown Chicago is the single best way to see this city in a whole new way. From first-timers to lifers, it doesn't matter how long you've been in town, this perspective is going to be new to all. There are many...
2391 N Stockton Dr, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Constructed way back in 1890, the Lincoln Park Conservatory and Gardens in downtown Chicago boasts a mind-boggling array of exotic plants and flowers. The conservatory is home to four different display houses, as well as sculptures, outdoor...
875 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Are you ready? Behold because I never thought I'd get a view from the Hancock Tower like this for free. It's in...the women's bathroom. Yes, bathrooms are more than for gossiping and refreshing your lipstick. They are also used to take photos of...
2001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
It's enormous, it's full of animals, it's open all year round, and, best of all, it's (gasp!) free. The Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the single greatest things to do in Chicago. Visit the monkeys in their house of hilarity, or swing past the penguin...
