Best of Charlottetown
Collected by Stacey Zable , AFAR Contributor
61 Victoria St, Charlottetown, PE C1A 2B4, Canada
During the summer months, Richmond Street between Queen and Great George streets becomes a pedestrian mall closed to vehicle traffic. Some of Charlottetown’s most beautiful historic stone buildings line this cobblestone street. Along it, and...
8619 Cavendish Rd, Cavendish, PE C0A 1M0, Canada
The fictional character Anne Shirley (the Anne of Green Gables) is celebrated at author Lucy Maud Montgomery’s cousins’ farm and home, which provided much of the inspiration for the book and has been restored to the period of the late 1800s. A...
145 Richmond St, Charlottetown, PE C1A 1J1, Canada
Two theaters in Charlottetown offer two ways to see Canada’s favorite fictional character’s tales set to music, starting with the classic story in Anne of Green Gables—The Musical, which is staged every summer as part of the Charlottetown Festival...
65 Great George St, Charlottetown, PE C1A 4K1, Canada
One of Charlottetown’s most impressive landmarks, St. Dunstan’s Basilica is a soaring example of the Gothic Revival style. Its spires are among the highest points of the city’s skyline. The stone church was built in 1913 on the site of an earlier...
2 Kent St, Charlottetown, PE C1A 1M6, Canada
A beautiful example of Victorian architecture, the elegant Beaconsfield was built in 1877 for James Peake, a wealthy shipbuilder and merchant, and his wife, Edith. It boasts 25 rooms, eight fireplaces and imported chandeliers, and was built with...
2147 Point Prim Rd, Belfast, PE C0A 1A0, Canada
A little more than 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Charlottetown is the Point Prim Lighthouse, Prince Edward’s oldest lighthouse, built in 1845. Make the 18-meter (60-foot) climb to its top for views of Northumberland Strait and Hillsborough Bay....
Dalvay by the Sea, PE C0A 1P0, Canada
This park spans 39 kilometers (24 miles) along the north shore of Prince Edward Island from Cavendish to Dalvay, including five kilometers (three miles) along the western tip of the Greenwich Peninsula. Natural beauty abounds here in the form of...
11147 Shore Rd, Murray River, PE C0A 1W0, Canada
Tours of the eight-hectare (20-acre) winery 50 minutes east of Charlottetown offer an inside look at the award-winning small-batch artisanal wine production, including seeing its stainless steel vats, fruit presses and oak barrels. Visitors also...
2 Prince St, Charlottetown, PE, Canada
Travelers can experience a side of authentic Charlottetown life when they go out on the 14-meter (45-foot) fishing boat Top Notch to haul up a trap and band a claw while fishing for lobsters. Captain Mark Jenkins delights passengers with personal...
Kingston Rd, Prince Edward Island C0A, Canada
Join falcon and hawk trainer Jamie Stride as he introduces saker falcons, peregrines and gyrfalcons, as well as red-tailed and Harris hawks, and explains how and why he trains these birds. Watch the raptors’ majestic flights and see Jamie...
