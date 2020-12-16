Best of Charleston
Collected by Stacey Zable , AFAR Contributor
340 Concord St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Taking a trip to Fort Sumter gives visitors a chance to explore a little Civil War history (the first shot of that long bloody war was fired here in 1861) through an orientation in town at the education center, followed by a ferry ride out to the...
1235 Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, USA
The magnificent avenue of oak trees that greets visitors at Boone Hall Plantation is, on its own, a Charleston must-see. After taking it in, guests can walk through the plantation mansion or take a driving tour of the grounds, which cover 738...
87 Church St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
A Georgian-style double house, this historic home was built in 1772 for Thomas Heyward, Jr., a signer of the Declaration of Independence. In 1780, Heyward fled from Charleston when British forces invaded, and the house was later rented out on a...
147 King St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Guests take a step back in time when strolling through Charleston’s Old and Historic District, a National Historic Landmark that includes some 3,000 pre–Revolutionary and 18th- and 19th-century buildings. Highlights include Rainbow Row, 13 homes...
3550 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, USA
A visit to a Charleston historic plantation is typically on every traveler’s itinerary, but choosing which one can prove difficult. Magnolia Plantation & Gardens makes its case with Lowcountry wilderness rather than tamed rows and...
