Best of Cape Town: Rashiq Fataar's Three Anchor Bay
Collected by Afar Magazine
Rashiq Fataar, the founder of the think tank Future Cape Town, shows us a neighborhood that is building on the legacy of the 2010 World Cup.
57 Milton Rd, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
“This cozy wine bar uses fresh ingredients for bistro-style dishes such as roast pork belly," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "If you enjoy wine, they offer more than 60 by the glass, most from small local producers.” —Rashiq Fataar Read more about...
Sea Point Promenade, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
Almost any time of day, the Sea Point Promenade is filled with walkers and joggers, many of them residents from the apartments nearby. Though named after Sea Point, the best known of the areas the walkway fronts, the three-mile promenade begins in...
Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
“At night, the Cape Town Stadium looks like a glowing shell. Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and U2 have all performed here," says resident Rashiq Fataar. "This is also the home field of the Ajax Cape Town football club.” Fritz Sonnenberg Road, Green Point,...
1 Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
“It’s not as large as Central Park, but Green Point Park has the same feel, with walking paths and playgrounds. A biodiversity garden in the park grows more than 300 local plant species," says resident Rashiq Fataar. Bill Peters Road, Green Point,...
Door De Kraal Ave, Kenever, Cape Town, 7550, South Africa
"Last June, one of the sushi chefs from Cape Town’s popular Willoughby & Co. opened this affordable spot. I enjoy Andy’s California rolls and anything topped with spicy mayo," says resident Rashiq Fataar, founder of the think tank Future Cape...
103, Main Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
“Giovanni’s, an Italian deli, is my go-to spot for sandwiches. I order one that includes the house-made hummus and a coffee from the espresso bar to enjoy at the storefront tables," says resident Rashiq Fataar, founder of the think tank Future ...
39 Regent Rd, Sea Point, Cape Town, 8060, South Africa
“Bootlegger Coffee Shop is one of my new discoveries. An imported Dutch Giesen coffee roaster is responsible for the excellent coffee. The shop stays open until 11 p.m. and serves dinner.” —Rashiq Fataar
