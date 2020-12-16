Best Of California
Collected by Michelle M. Winner , AFAR Local Expert
California is many things. She is so large she has climates and micro-climates. A food basket, a wine bottle, a surfer's paradise, a meditative desert, a dreamer's dream. Here we explore the unique.
205 Constitution Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025, USA
Ah the gentleman farmer's life. If you have an inkling to open a winery in this area be prepared to spend 4 to 5 million an acre, if you can find it at all in Woodside, California. Luis (Buff) Giurlani has one and is living the dream. Woodside...
401 K St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
The Gas Lamp Quarter is really, well, a total gas on the weekends! We disembarked in San Diego from a cruise and were able to extend our vacation a few days. We figured it might be fun to stay over the weekend to explore San Diego before flying...
1041 Middlefield Rd, Redwood City, CA 94063, USA
Looking for a beautiful upscale, yet well-priced Italian dining experience in the San Mateo County area? Even though it’s home to Silicon Valley or maybe because of it, San Mateo county is also a great leisure, sports, and family fun spot too. And...
1450 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
With dark walls, natural wood accents, and red curtains in front of the elevators, the trend-setting Andaz hotel feels like more of a scene than any other property in downtown Napa. In the center of downtown Napa, the hotel is mere steps from...
333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Jasmine tea and a tea kettle were awaiting me in my room at the Hilton SFO Union Square. After a long flight, I was happy to slip into the comfy slippers provided, pour a cup of tea and wander out to the lanai to take in a view of Coit Tower, the...
1474 Alexander Valley Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
I absolutely had no idea about how great a carefully orchestrated wine tasting could be. Jordan's popular Estate Tour and Tasting begins in the Bacchus Courtyard with some refreshments set out while guests gather. One delightful addition the day...
