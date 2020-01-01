Best of Budapest
Budapest, Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051 Hungary
It’s hard to say what’s most appealing about the ultraluxurious Four Seasons Gresham Palace, a stately Art Nouveau hotel on the banks of the Danube. Perhaps it’s the central location, on the Pest side of the iconic Chain Bridge,...
Budapest, 1051 Hungary
There's no better way to connect with a culture than through food. It's a universal language, tangible and immediate. Street/market food is particularly insightful. I recently spent time in eastern Europe and was pleasantly surprised by the...
Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075 Hungary
An edgy crowd gathers at Szimpla Kert, a wacky ruin pub in the old Jewish Quarter. On entering, you’ll be overwhelmed by the maze of rooms, where you might find recycled computer monitors, towering piles of books, hookah pipes, or live...
Budapest, Vámház krt. 1-3, 1093 Hungary
The Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its...
Budapest, Dohány u. 2, 1074 Hungary
Dominating the intriguing Jewish quarter on the Pest side of the city, the Great Synagogue is a must-see for lovers of culture in general and Europe's Jewish history in particular. This is Europe's largest operating synagogue (the largest, in...
Budapest, Vörösmarty tér 7-8, 1051 Hungary
One of Budapest’s best known and most ornately decorated coffeehouses—as well as one of Europe’s oldest—Café Gerbeaud has been satisfying the city’s sweets cravings since it opened in 1858. The decor in the...
Budapest, Balatoni út - Szabadkai utca sarok, 1223 Hungary
Statues of Communist ideologues once dotted every city behind the Iron Curtain, but in the world's rush to forget the Cold War, such monuments are hard to find these days. Not in Budapest—once East and West came together in the early 1990s, the...
Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 12, 1055 Hungary
We never made it inside, but this wild neo-classical building stood practically as a counterpart to the Parliament building right across the street.
Budapest, Andrássy út 22, 1061 Hungary
Budapest, Hungary is brimming with art, culture and a touch of decadence. Nowhere is this more apparent than at the Hungarian State Opera House on the luxurious Andrássy Way. If you don't have the time or money to take in a concert in this...
Budapest, Hősök tere, 1146 Hungary
One of Budapest's most history-laden spots, the enormous Heroes' Square is framed by art museums near the City Park. But the main focal point here is Millennium Memorial, a tall column and colonnade structure completed in 1905 that commemorates...
Budapest, Bródy Sándor u. 10, 1088 Hungary
Founded in what was previously an artists’ residence, Brody House fittingly takes its name from Hungarian author Sándor Bródy. Each of the 11 air-conditioned rooms features a bohemian mix of upcycled furniture—think sofas...
Budapest, Hungary
Budapest, Zrínyi u. 5, 1051 Hungary
In Hungary, folk dancing is truly an art form, with a college specializing in fostering young talent. The country's folk dance and music ensembles aim to preserve traditional dance, music and costume culture while giving the public the opportunity...
Budapest, Szent István tér 1, 1051 Hungary
If you happen to be meandering through Budapest, and have the urge to do a little sightseeing, St. Stephen's Basilica is definitely a sight to see. The structure is named in honor of Stephen, the first king of Hungary. Apparently, his right hand...
Budapest, Szent György tér 2, 1014 Hungary
This stunning 18th-century Baroque palace, a World Heritage Site perched on Castle Hill, evokes images of Hungarian kings and the mighty Hapsburg empire. Accessible via funicular or a steep walk, the castle's gardens, squares, and lavish interiors...
Budapest, Kossuth Lajos tér 1-3, 1055 Hungary
The splendor of this neo-Gothic parliament building—the third-largest parliament building in the world—is obvious from the outside, but consider these facts: This place has 691 interior rooms, 10 courtyards, 88 statues of Hungarian...
Budapest, Pesti alsó rkp., Hungary
The 60 pairs of iron shoes lined up along the promenade on the Danube River's east bank are a part of the Shoes on the Promenade Holocaust Monument. Conceived by film director Can Togay and created in period style by sculptor Gyula Pauer, the iron...
Budapest, Széchenyi Lánchíd, 1051 Hungary
Nothing's more romantic than strolling across a bridge with a beloved, but this bridge means more than just amor—Széchenyi Chain Bridge was the first structure across the Danube in Hungary, built in the mid-1800s and, as a suspension bridge, a...
A huge dolomite rock rising up from Hotel Gellért at its base marks one of the earliest inhabited parts of Budapest. The citadel atop the hill was built by the Austrians in the mid-1800s to better control the unruly Hungarians after...
Budapest, Petneházyrét, Hungary
We have all tossed a coin or two into a fountain. And maybe you have hopped into a fountain during one of your worldwide voyages. But have you ever just ventured in and out of a fountain without getting wet? Well in Budapest you can do just that....
