Best of Basque Country

Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Espelette

64250 Espelette, France
Like most of the quaint towns in the Basque country, Espelette is brimming with cultural and culinary riches. Just twenty minutes from the coast and hugged by mountains, this town of 2,000 is best known for the pepper of the same known grown...
Cazenave

Cazenave, 40290 Misson, France
According to legend, Bayonne was the launchpad for chocolate consumption in France. It arrived in Europe by way of Spain in the 16th century thanks to Hernán Cortés, a Spanish Explorer who brought cocoa beans from Mexico. Jewish artisans, who were...
Biarritz

64200 Biarritz, France
The view from this corner bar encapsulated great people watching, excellent French cider and a surreal view of the ocean looming above street level.
