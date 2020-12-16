Best of Basque Country
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
64250 Espelette, France
Like most of the quaint towns in the Basque country, Espelette is brimming with cultural and culinary riches. Just twenty minutes from the coast and hugged by mountains, this town of 2,000 is best known for the pepper of the same known grown...
Cazenave, 40290 Misson, France
64200 Biarritz, France
The view from this corner bar encapsulated great people watching, excellent French cider and a surreal view of the ocean looming above street level.
