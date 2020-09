Best of Asia

1-chōme-8-20 Ōmachi, Kamakura, Kanagawa 248-0007, Japan

During a visit to Kamakura (about 50 km south of Tokyo , about an hour by rail), we spent an hour or so at the Miyamoto Kimono Shop (1-8-20 O-machi, Kamakura City). In one of the back rooms, this young man was being taught chado ("the way of tea")....