Best of Amsterdam

Herengracht 542-556, 1017 CG Amsterdam, Netherlands
When the Waldorf Astoria opened its Amsterdam outpost in 2014, the iconic brand took six 17th- and 18th-century canal houses—two of which used to be official residences for the mayor, and at least three of which have architectural details by...
Oosterdoksstraat 4, 1011 DK Amsterdam, Netherlands
Here in the US. the DoubleTree by Hilton brand is usually centered around a business park and very likely a ghost town come the weekend. Not for this DoubleTree in Amsterdam. The DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station is a vital, chic,...
Apollolaan 138, 1077 BG Amsterdam, Netherlands
The famous John Lennon and Yoko Ono "Bed-In for Peace" happened here in the Presidential Suite #902 on a day in March much like this. John and Yoko were married in Paris March 20th and flew to Amsterdam, setting up their room at the Hilton...
Apollolaan 138, 1077 BG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Don't dare ask Mr. Roberto Payer, the namesake of the fabulous restaurant Roberto's Amsterdam, what his style of Italian cooking is unless you are prepared to learn something. And that "something" is simple and basic but a "something" many have...
Herengracht 542-556, 1017 CG Amsterdam, Netherlands
With nothing short of a fine grouping of patrician houses from the 17th and 18th centuries along a UNESCO Heritage Canal, the Herengracht, to house it within the Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, the elegant Librije's Zusje restaurant is a culinary...
