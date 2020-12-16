Best Mexican Food in San Francisco
Collected by Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor
741 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
A Mission favorite for its modern take on Mexican cuisine, Tacolicious began in 2009 as a humble stand at the Thursday Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in downtown San Francisco. Today, Tacolicious has spread to three locations in the city and one in...
306 Broderick St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
Nopalito’s fried garbanzo beans are simply addictive. After frying them in oil, the kitchen spices them with chili dust that’s been roasted and ground in house. For more drinking tips, check out our feature "How to Drink Anywhere in the World" ...
2833 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
You can take your pick of tasty Mexican food in the Mission neighborhood of San Francisco, but if you’re looking for some of the best huevos rancheros, tortas, and enchiladas, head to La Torta Gorda on 24th Street. Opened in 2002 by Armonda...
3033 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Love tacos? Head straight to Taqueria Vallarta in the Mission for some of the best you’ll find in San Francisco. Step inside the colorful restaurant and immediately choose which tacos you want from the street food-style stand: al pastor, chicken,...
2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
There is no better way to begin the grand taco crawl down California’s coast than by visiting one of San Francisco’s most famed taquerias. If you ask a local, chances are that La Taqueria is going to be an honorable mention. Accolades hang on the...
661 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
At La Urbana, a recent addition to the many excellent restaurants starting to populate Divisadero Street, come expecting to experience the complexity of Mexican cuisine with a modern, Californian twist. The cantina-style Mexican food combined with...
