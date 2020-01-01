The Best Bookshops in London
Collected by Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
London has been a literary hub for hundreds of years. These bookshops are wonderful places to search through the spines—and keep the independent bookstore alive.
84 Marylebone High St, Marylebone, London W1U 4QW, UK
Daunt Books really is special. Even if you are not a big reader, it is well worth a visit because the space is so beautiful and filled with exceptionally well-chosen books. Daunt is the ultimate antidote to the Amazon generation and connects you...
103 Borough Rd, London SE1 0AA, UK
South Bank has both the best river walk in London and the city's liveliest cultural centers, so a walk along it is a must. The path takes you from the Globe and the Tate Modern along the Thames—passing Gabriel's Wharf with its...
43A Duke Street St James's, St. James's, London SW1Y 6DD, UK
“I visit Sims Reed Rare Books for its excellent selection of art books. They are true experts at curating interesting and surprising titles. Most recently, I bought a book of photographs by Cy Twombly.” —Edward Barber, cofounder of the design firm...
187 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9LE, UK
Hatchards is the oldest and most prestigious bookshop in London, and its not just the royal warrant above the sign that gives it particular charm. The shop is dominated by its central spiral staircase and, once inside, you have to squeeze your way...
59 Lamb's Conduit St, London WC1N 3NB, UK
Persephone Books is absolutely one of a kind. It's both a bookshop and a publisher, run by Nicola Beauman, a brilliant woman who wanted to reclaim neglected works by women authors. So she set out to uncover great books that had fallen out of...
203-, 206 Piccadilly, London W1V 9LW, United Kingdom
The Waterstone's on Piccadilly has a cafe, bar, and restaurant on its fifth floor that looks over central London. If you sit by the window, you can get a fantastic view of the West End. Not that you'll be concentrating, of course—the selection at...
Charing Cross Rd, London, UK
If you're more interested in browsing than buying, the bottom half of Charing Cross Road is crammed with some of the most extraordinary bookshops in London. It's home to the rare, the antiquarian, and the specialist trades, both new and...
183 Euston Rd, London NW1 2BE, UK
Completely unique and always fascinating, the Wellcome Trust, not far from the British Library, is a free museum devoted to the marvels of the human body. It has regular exhibitions, taking sideways scientific looks at everything from the the...
