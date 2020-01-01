Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Best Hotels in South Carolina

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
At hotels in South Carolina, Southern charm meets modern style. From historic inns and boutique stays to beach hotels and golf resorts, each property offers something unique, whether it’s pet-friendly rooms, world-class customer service, or proximity to attractions like Charleston City Market. Choose from a luxury hotel in downtown Charleston, a Lowcountry resort with an epic golf course, or a horse-themed retreat overflowing with tradition and look forward to a stay unlike any other.
Save Place

Belmond Charleston Place

205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Occupying a full block in the heart of downtown, Belmond Charleston Place is the largest luxury hotel in the city and has all the perks a seasoned traveler might require, from a saltwater pool with retractable glass roof to old-school shoe shine...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Hotel Bennett

404 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Why we love it: A grand new hotel that blends local charm with classic European design

The Highlights:
- Pet-friendly rooms that still feel luxurious
- A rooftop pool with private cabanas for rent
- A prime location right on Marion Square

The Review:
...
More Details >
Save Place

Planters Inn

112 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
In Charleston, historic preservation is a way of life, and Planters Inn lives up to that reputation. The 1844 building, originally built as a dry good store and warehouse and converted to a hotel in the 1980s, was restored in 2008 and furnished...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Dewberry

334 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Why we love it: A historic building turned stylish hotel with a buzzy restaurant and lavish spa 

The Highlights:
- Chic decor that mixes historic preservation with contemporary style
- A rooftop cocktail bar with citrus-inspired drinks
-...
More Details >
Save Place

The Spectator Hotel

67 State St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Why we love it: A Historic District hotel where 1920s glamour meets Southern hospitality

The Highlights:
- Personal butler service
- Complimentary amenities, including a daily artisanal breakfast
- An acclaimed craft cocktail program at The Bar

...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Restoration

75 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
After a multi-phase expansion completed in 2016, the former Restoration on King dropped "the King" from its name and gained a new restaurant, spa, coffee shop, and several dozen more suites. The sleek and modern rooms at the boutique Restoration...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

The Wentworth Mansion

149 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
This Gilded Age residence, built for a cotton merchant and his bride in the 1880s, was renovated and opened as a hotel in 1998 after stints as a masonic meeting place and an insurance office. It's a testament to some serious preservation and...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Zero George

0 George St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Zero George consists of five structures: the main building fronting George Street, built in the early 1800s as two separate structures; two additional examples of the “Charleston single house,” a long and narrow building with an...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Montage Palmetto Bluff

477 Mt Pelia Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910, USA
The Montage Palmetto Bluff makes the most of its Lowcountry setting, covering more than 20,000 acres between Savannah and Hilton Head Island. Outdoor activities like fishing, stand-up paddle boarding, shooting, horseback riding, and world-class...
More Details >
Save Place

The Willcox Hotel

100 Colleton Ave SW, Aiken, SC 29801, USA
The Willcox has been an institution for more than a hundred years—so much so that it dropped the “hotel” designation from its name. Located just steps from the sprawling urban forest of Hitchcock Woods, The Willcox caters to the horsey set, with...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  2. 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
  3. 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
  4. 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
  5. 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time

More From AFAR

Hong Kong Airport Installs Full-Body Disinfecting Booths
Hong Kong Airport Installs Full-Body Disinfecting Booths
When Will the National Parks Reopen? Here’s What We Know
When Will the National Parks Reopen? Here’s What We Know
Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time
Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown