The Best Hotels in South Carolina

At hotels in South Carolina, Southern charm meets modern style. From historic inns and boutique stays to beach hotels and golf resorts, each property offers something unique, whether it’s pet-friendly rooms, world-class customer service, or proximity to attractions like Charleston City Market. Choose from a luxury hotel in downtown Charleston, a Lowcountry resort with an epic golf course, or a horse-themed retreat overflowing with tradition and look forward to a stay unlike any other.