Best historical walks
Collected by Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
Hampstead Heath is a legend: 800 acres of wide-open space dotted with ponds, woods, walking tracks, and the odd stately home. North Londoners take pride in this place, where you will find dog walkers, picnickers, Saturday soccer players, and hardy...
17 Gough Square, Holborn, London EC4A 3DE, UK
No trip to London is complete without a trip to Dr. Samuel Johnson's House in Gough Square. It's impossible to leave without a strong sense for the man and for his life in London, and the house is a beautiful sight to behold in its own right (and...
St Katharine's & Wapping, London EC3N 4AB, UK
Visitors to this turreted riverside castle enter a thousand years of history filled with cultural significance (but go early to avoid lines to see the crown jewels). Tudor fans can view the spot where Anne Boleyn was beheaded and the kinds of...
40 Lower Thames St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London EC3N 4AB, UK
The Ceremony of the Keys is a magical way to experience the Tower AND witness an extraordinary part of London history. Lucky ticket holders witness the historic "locking up” of the Tower by the Chief Yeoman Warder and the Tower Guards in a...
Kynance Mews, Kensington, London SW7, UK
If you are looking into the option of visiting London but want to avoid the massive crowds of Oxford Street and the Strand, a good option would be to tour the many beautiful, quaint, and calm mews of the city. These mews were used, back in the...
