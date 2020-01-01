Best for a Nightcap
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Whatever your drink of choice, these are the spots for an unforgettable tipple.
Save Place
510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Employees Only is a gem in New York City. Located in one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods on Hudson Street, it looks unassuming from the outside. You’ll find a forest green awning outside with white block letters that read “EO” and a statue of...
Save Place
130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
A Sazerac is composed of whiskey and absinthe, and nowhere sports classier digs for this signature cocktail than the Sazerac Bar of the Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans, where the low lights flow over heavy wood tables and the big leather...
Save Place
3 Boulevard Edgar Quinet, 75014 Paris, France
Step off the beaten path that leads to Jim Morrison’s grave at Père Lachaise and head instead to the lesser-known, yet extraordinary Montparnasse Cemetery. Locals bring metro tickets to leave on Serge Gainsbourg’s grave in...
Save Place
52 Rue de Saintonge, 75003 Paris, France
A boon to taco-starved expats when it opened five years ago, this taqueria-meets-cocktail lounge has been consistently good since day one. Tuck into tacos, tostadas and deliciously chunky guacamole in the narrow taqueria, then head past the...
Save Place
142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Past the bouncer and down a black staircase 32 feet below ground is Paris's most buzzed-about semi-private club, Le Silencio. Housed where Molière was allegedly buried and Zola printed "J'accuse", it's of little surprise that the enigmatic...
Save Place
3-7-1-2, ３丁目-７ 西新宿 新宿区 東京都 163-1055, Japan
Immortalized on celluloid in the film Lost in Translation, the modernist Park Hyatt may have the sexiest cocktail bar in all of Tokyo. The rest of the property—set on the upper floors of the three connecting columns of the 770-foot Shinjuku...
Save Place
22 Great Chapel St, Soho, London W1F 8FR, UK
Julia Forte turned the Star At Night pub, an old fashioned boozer in the heart of Soho, in the London Gin Club in 2012, when she decided to start specialising in her favourite tipple: gin. Now, her bijou bar is home to 350 premium...
Save Place
Warmoesstraat 129, 1012 JA Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cocktail bar-restaurants typically excel at one or the other, rarely both tipple and nibble. Four month old Tales & Spirits, located in the beating heart of Amsterdam, manages to succeed on both fronts. The cocktails are both creative in name...
Save Place
5 Rue Daunou, 75002 Paris, France
In 1911, American star jockey Tod Sloan took a bar in Manhattan, dismantled it, and shipped it to Paris. At the time, American tourists and members of the artistic and literary communities were beginning to visit the City of Light in...
Save Place
Mírové nám. 2, 360 01 Karlovy Vary, Czechia
The basement of the historic and stately Grandhotel Pupp is dedicated to Becherovka. The extensive menu of cocktails includes a dozen or so made with Becherovka, some of which, including the Midnight Pupp, are signature creations of the bar. This...
Save Place
Av. Benito Juárez 212, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
I wasn't too impressed with the food in Guanajuato, but Las Mercedes restaurant up on a hill outside town was a refreshing finale. The mushroom soup, poured over avocado and tortilla strips at the table was excellent, as was my chicken with...
Save Place
801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
Originally opened in 1927, Vancouver's Hotel Georgia was the celebrity haunt of everyone from Elvis and the Rat Pack to Errol Flynn and Katharine Hepburn. The hotel closed in 2006 for a multimillion-dollar restoration project, and reopened as the...
Save Place
4 Golden Square, West End, London W1F 9HT, UK
An artsy bar in Soho’s Golden Square, Graphic serves punch in paint cans and swaps artistic themes through its menu and décor every six months. (At this writing, the focus is on 3-D art, complete with 3-D glasses to enhance the...
Save Place
45 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
When I first moved to the 11th arrondissement, rue Oberkampf hadn't yet shaken off the vestiges of its grungy, working-class past and was lined mostly with dive bars, ethnic take-away joints and merchants (fishmongers, cheese-mongers, florists,...
Save Place
34 Rue Duperré, 75009 Paris, France
Among its many, recent claims to fame, the South Pigalle (SoPi in anglophone parlance) neighborhood has become synonymous with cool cocktail bars and creative after-hours hangouts. The quirky spot that seemed to pioneer it all was Le Carmen, a...
Save Place
112 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
The Franklin Bar, a sort of modern speakeasy, peddles period-accurate cocktails (with a few inventive twists) served up by modish, bow-tied bartenders. Best to make a reservation to snag a spot.
Save Place
25 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
In the last few years, the 11th arrondissement has been synonymous with renowned eateries but now it's also an exciting hub for night-owls in search of a fine tipple. In the former working-class neighborhood of Ménilmontant, a new wine, cocktail...
Save Place
Georg-Christian-von-Kessler-Platz 12-16, 73728 Esslingen am Neckar, Germany
While I am by no means a champagne-aficionado, I appreciate the odd glass of bubbly every now and then. So when I stumbled upon the Kessler cellar and shop in the heart of Esslingen, just outside Stuttgart, I knew I couldn't skip it. And I'm so...
Save Place
Another hot spot in Pigalle located in yet another former brothel. Dirty Dick, despite the name, isn't a place of perdition but the city's second tiki bar, where Polynesian folklore and the American fifties come to life in the details: lounge...
Save Place
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
The French 75 is attached to historic Arnaud’s Restaurant, founded in 1918 and located just off Bourbon Street. Once you get through the doors, you’ll feel miles away from the crass college-age drinkers and luridly colored beverages a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Tech + Gear 14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
- 2 Tips + News What a Biden Presidency Will Mean for Travel
- 3 Tips + News California, Oregon, and Washington Ask Travelers to Quarantine
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021