Best food shops in London
Collected by Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
6 Park St, London SE1, UK
No visit to London ever goes by without a stop at Neal's Yard Dairy. Neal's has two shops (in London I'm a fan of the Borough Market location) and I often go to taste my way through the 70-some cheeses they sources from cheesemakers in farms...
69 Roman Rd, Globe Town, London E2 0QW, UK
Roman Road is home to one of East London's most historic markets, and while plenty has changed—the area's now more multicultural than Cockney—the business of street trading hasn't. We bumped into George at "George's Plaice," a fishmonger's booth...
26 St John St, Clerkenwell, London EC1M 4AY, UK
It’s apt that St. JOHN’s flagship restaurant is located in a former bacon smokehouse on the fringes of Smithfield meat market; chef Fergus Henderson’s menu explores every cut of meat imaginable. The restaurant itself is...
3 Moxon St, Marylebone, London W1U 4EP, UK
Rococo chocolates are some of the most delicious you'll find in London, and this beautiful little shopfront in Belgravia is its flagship store. You'll be delighted by the whimsical confections and their beautiful, hand drawn packaging, and the...
181 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1A 1ER, UK
In the shadow of Buckingham Palace lies Fortnum & Mason, the department store with a royal warrant famed for its loose-leaf tea, luxury picnic hampers and sweet treats, including an excellent selection of macarons. You can buy all of these...
93 Jermyn St, St. James's, London SW1Y 6JE, UK
Paxton & Whitfield is the oldest cheesemonger in London. Opened in 1797, it was actually opened by a Mr. Sam Cullen who became partners with Paxton & Whitfield, but I guess they muscled him out. They began supplying the royal household in...
