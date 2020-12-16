Best Family-Friendly Beaches Around the Globe
Collected by Rainer Jenss , Family Travel Correspondent
A lively scene in Brazil. A white-sand beach on St. Thomas. An emerald-green paradise in Thailand. Ah, the world is so full of such wonderful things.
Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
If you're spending time exploring the Cape Peninsula area of South Africa, a visit with the penguin colony at Boulders Beach is a must. They made Boulders their home (wise penguins) in 1982 and you'll be surprised by how residential the setting...
South Island 7183, New Zealand
New Zealand's smallest national park certainly packs a punch. Unlike so many of the great ragged mountains that dot the country, Abel Tasman curves along the north coast of the South Island, peppered with golden sand beaches and steep cliffs that...
Puntarenas Province, Quepos, Costa Rica
A stunning national park on the Pacific coast, Manuel Antonio has it all: nonstop beautiful beaches, lush tropical rain forest, and oh, the wildlife and flowers, everywhere you look. Monkeys abound on these beaches, and they are not timid around...
This beautiful one-mile stretch was donated to the people of the Virgin Islands by Arthur Fairchild, a benefactor of the islands who'd made his fortune on Wall Street before retiring here. The usually calm waters of the heart-shaped bay make the...
Taking a plunge from our overwater bungalow was the start to yet another perfect day. We had a great time staying at the Intercontinental Moorea with our kids. The water is spectacular for swimming, snorkeling and all kinds of watersports. We all...
