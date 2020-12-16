Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Best Family-Friendly Beaches Around the Globe

Collected by Rainer Jenss , Family Travel Correspondent
A lively scene in Brazil. A white-sand beach on St. Thomas. An emerald-green paradise in Thailand. Ah, the world is so full of such wonderful things.
Save Place

Boulders Beach

Kleintuin Rd, Simon's Town, Cape Town, 7995, South Africa
If you're spending time exploring the Cape Peninsula area of South Africa, a visit with the penguin colony at Boulders Beach is a must. They made Boulders their home (wise penguins) in 1982 and you'll be surprised by how residential the setting...
More Details >
Save Place

Abel Tasman National Park

South Island 7183, New Zealand
New Zealand's smallest national park certainly packs a punch. Unlike so many of the great ragged mountains that dot the country, Abel Tasman curves along the north coast of the South Island, peppered with golden sand beaches and steep cliffs that...
More Details >
Save Place

Manuel Antonio National Park

Puntarenas Province, Quepos, Costa Rica
A stunning national park on the Pacific coast, Manuel Antonio has it all: nonstop beautiful beaches, lush tropical rain forest, and oh, the wildlife and flowers, everywhere you look. Monkeys abound on these beaches, and they are not timid around...
More Details >
Save Place

Magens Bay, St. Thomas

This beautiful one-mile stretch was donated to the people of the Virgin Islands by Arthur Fairchild, a benefactor of the islands who'd made his fortune on Wall Street before retiring here. The usually calm waters of the heart-shaped bay make the...
More Details >
Save Place

Moorea in Photos

Taking a plunge from our overwater bungalow was the start to yet another perfect day. We had a great time staying at the Intercontinental Moorea with our kids. The water is spectacular for swimming, snorkeling and all kinds of watersports. We all...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without