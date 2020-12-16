Best date night in London
Collected by Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
For the ultimate cinema experience in London, head way down to Portobello Road in Notting Hill to see a film at the Electric Cinema, which has been showing movies for 100 years. After just recently undergoing a refurbishment, you'll find plush...
Taking the time to see a movie while I'm traveling usually doesn't rank high on my list of priorities but when the cinema itself offers a unique experience or cultural offering, I'm more than willing to reconsider. Roman Polanski opined that going...
It's a night designed to impress. Tell the dark-suited man guarding the elevator you have reservations. You've timed it all perfectly. As you step out onto the 31st floor, the sun is setting over London's glorious skyline. A perfect backdrop as...
Visitors to this turreted riverside castle enter a thousand years of history filled with cultural significance (but go early to avoid lines to see the crown jewels). Tudor fans can view the spot where Anne Boleyn was beheaded and the kinds of...
Sometimes, living in East London, one can feel...isolated. It's a trek to find "your locals" like movie theaters and supermarkets and nail salons. Just when I thought I'd have to get myself to Oxford Circus, I discovered not one, but two indie...
