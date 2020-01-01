best cultural places in paris
Collected by AFAR Explorer
List View
Map View
Save Place
261 Boulevard Raspail, 75014 Paris, France
Little needs to be said about Paris's peerless art scene and the iconic museums that greet throngs of visitors each day but we hear very little about spaces like the non profit Fondation Cartier for Contemporary Art nestled in the 1'4th...
Save Place
Place Georges-Pompidou, 75004 Paris, France
When in Paris, of course you must visit the Louvre, Musee d'Orsay, and L'Orangerie to see the classics and impressionist masters of Europe. But a trip to France’s capital should not be complete without a stop at the inside out Pompidou modern art...
Save Place
Paris, France
My wife and two friends were tired of "museums" so they mistakenly decided to go shopping while I went to the Rodin Museum alone. It was breathtaking, the flowers were all in full bloom, the art on display inside was rare and beautiful, but the...
Save Place
28 Rue du Sommerard, 75005 Paris, France
The Cluny Museum, located in the 5th arrondissement, is one of my favorite museums in Paris. It was formerly the town house (hôtel) of the abbots of Cluny, started in 1334. The structure was rebuilt by Jacques d'Amboise, abbot of Cluny from...
Save Place
7 Rue Drevet, 75018 Paris, France
Within the 18th arrondissement in Paris France, high atop the city, resides the wonderfully beautiful, hilly neighborhood of Montmartre. This diverse and eclectic section of the city can be a bit busy with tourists, but the views of Paris and the...
Save Place
Avenue Winston Churchill, 75008 Paris, France
Built for the 1900 Exhibition, the Petit Palais was designated a city museum two years later to celebrate Paris' decorative arts and sculptures. Later ancient art, classical art, photography and graphic arts were added to the collection. This...
Save Place
15 Avenue Pierre 1er de Serbie, 75016 Paris, France
Just in time for the Fashion Week set, the neo-Rennaissance Palais Galliera reopens September 28 after extensive renovations. To properly mark the occasion, the city's leading fashion museum will feature a retrospective celebrating the work and...
Save Place
Jardin Tuileries, 75001 Paris, France
Flanked by three Rodin statues, the glass and stone Musee de l'Orangerie is home to paintings by the greatest modernists - Picasso, Monet, Cezanne... There are only two floors in this white-walled museum. The second floor consists of two oval...
Save Place
60 Rue des Écoles, 75005 Paris, France
Welcome to Finland! Well, sort of. L'Institut Finlandais, a non-profit organization situated in the heart of the Latin Quarter, gives pride of place to Finnish culture, savoir-faire, creative fiber, language and gastronomy in all its forms. With...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever