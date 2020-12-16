Where are you going?
Best coffee in London

Collected by Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
As a city of tea drinkers, London was comparatively late to the coffee cult, but it's making up for it now. Here's where to get your hands on the best roasts.
Borough Market

8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
Nude Espresso

26 Hanbury St, Shadwell, London E1 6QR, UK
The name Nude Espresso might suggest something more racy than you find when you enter this Brick Lane coffee shop. However, if a perfect cup of coffee does it for you, then your pulse may race anyway. And not from the caffeine. Nude takes the...
Milk

18-20 Bedford Hill, Balham, London SW12 9RG, UK
This lovely coffee shop in the mostly-residential area of Balham in South London is really more than a coffee shop. From poached eggs on top of corn bread with marscapone, to fresh soups of the day and fruit-flavored waters that are free of...
White Mulberries

Every once in a while, you happen on a place so lovely and twee, you just want to keep it all for yourself. But since that's not possible, it being a public place and all, you may as well share the joy. And so I introduce to you White Mulberries...
Department of Coffee and Social Affairs

14–16 Leather Ln, London EC1N 7SU, UK
The people behind the Department of Coffee and Social Affairs don't just love their coffee, they love people too. They've got locations throughout London, as well as Bristol, Manchester, and now Chiacgo—including Carnaby Street and Tonic...
Tina, We Salute You

47 King Henry's Walk, Mildmay Ward, London N1 4NH, UK
Tina's is a tiny place. In fact, it only has two tables, so be prepared to get chummy with your neighbors. But it's absolutely worth the visit to this trendy Dalston haunt (there's a second location in Stratford). Both for the flat...
Caravan King's Cross

1 Granary Square, Kings Cross, London N1C 4AA, UK
Caravan coffee is some of the strongest you'll try.  Even inveterate coffee drinkers come away from Caravan with a slight tremor and a tendency to talk too fast. But if you think you can hack it, then get along to this popular haunt in Kings...
