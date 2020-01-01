BERLIN, GERMANY
Collected by Rebecca Park
Mehringdamm 32, 10961 Berlin, Germany
It’s often a surprise for visitors to Berlin to discover that Turkish postwar immigrants created the popular döner kebab here. The city takes its kebabs seriously, and there are several hot spots whose reputation precedes them. One such is Mustafa...
Weserstraße 40, 12045 Berlin, Germany
This bar, simply called "Ä," is on one of Berlin's best nightlife streets. Weserstrasse (in Neukolln) leads from Hermannplatz to the south, and along the road are a scattering of new bars, small clubs, international restaurants, and trendy cafes....
Torstraße 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Looming over one of central Berlin’s most vibrant intersections, this restored Bauhaus building with its distinctive 1920s curved facade was transformed in 2010 into the Berlin outpost of the glamorous Soho House hotel and private members brand....
Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 7, 10178 Berlin, Germany
The simple space may not look like much from the outside or even from the inside, thanks to the cafeteria-style decor and Subway-style ordering process. Still, a visit here will not only get you the best burritos in the city but also pay homage to...
Auguststraße 28, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Do You Read Me? is one of the most fabulous bookstores/magazine shops in Berlin. While living in Berlin, I stumbled upon this find purely by chance as I was walking home from a friend's place. I was already on a quest to find the latest editions...
Gipsstraße 3, 10119 Berlin, Germany
To put it bluntly: If you like ramen and you’re in Berlin, Cocolo is a must. There are two locations thanks to an opening in Kreuzberg, but the Mitte original is worth seeking out for its authentic, Japanese-style ambience. Located next...
Georgenstraße 193, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Located just across the street from the main library for Humboldt University, this hipster cafe is a great place for a cup of coffee or a light lunch. With free Wi-Fi (though no power outlets) it's a good place to do a bit of work or read a book....
Kastanienallee 49, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Blink and you’ll miss this tiny Indian-run eatery serving eclectic international fare between Mitte and Prenzlauer Allee along the trendy Kastanienallee. Notable for its upside-down McDonald’s sign (hence the "W" in the name; Der...
