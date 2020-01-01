berlin
Revaler Str. 6, 10245 Berlin, Germany
You wouldn't be a cool Berliner without a set of photos from one of the many Photoautomat booths around Berlin. Open 24/7 and conveniently located across the city—oftentimes in front of hipster hotspots—these photo booths provide the perfect...
Eberswalder Str. 4, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Often a part of just about any night out in Berlin—whether you’re clubbing or just hanging out with friends—a stop at a local spätkauf (or affectionally, a späti) is a must. They're essentially convenience stores, open long hours and selling...
Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
One of Berlin's young and hip neighborhoods is Kreuzberg, in the south of Mitte. The neighborhood is known for its very large percentage of immigrants and second-generation immigrants, many of whom are Turkish. But in recent years, the area has...
Tiergarten, Berlin, Germany
Berlin isn’t exactly short of impressive parks, but the 520-acre Tiergarten, stretching westward from Brandenburg Gate, is one of the city’s largest, most central, and most historic. The area, originally a royal hunting ground, became...
Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Berlin’s most surreal bar experience is right where you’d expect it to be—in the trendy Friedrichshain neighborhood. Just a few blocks from some of Berlin’s most legendary nightclubs, the club Wilde Renate is a mismatched collection of buildings...
Tempelhofer Damm 104, 12099 Berlin, Germany
An abandoned airport sounds like a strange setting for a park, but Tempelhof is much better in person. With long runways perfect for biking, skating, or running (and skiing in winter!), nature preserves for rare and endangered birds, and...
Mühlenstraße 3-100, 10243 Berlin, Germany
The most famous remaining stretch of the BerlinWall gets its name from its location on the east side of the Spree River, as well as from its collection of political and satirical murals. Originally painted just after the wall fell, the murals were...
Rosenthaler Str. 39, 10178 Berlin, Germany
If you're looking for a place reminiscent of the smoke-filled cafés of bohemian Paris, look no further than Cafe Cinema. Sitting alongside a popular tourist route in Hackescher Markt, the small, hole-in-the-wall cafe attracts both tourists and...
Kiehnwerderallee 1-3, 12437 Berlin, Germany
Hansastraße, Berlin, Germany
The abandoned Kinderkrankenhaus (Children's Hospital) in Weißensee, Berlin, was apparently one of the first of its kind and built during the Prussian era (before either World Wars). It’s been abandoned and left to rot. In the past year, the...
Bodestraße 1-3, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Bombed to smithereens during World War II, the Neues Museum—inaugurated in 1855—reopened in 2009 following a slow and sensitive reconstruction by the office of British architect David Chipperfield; both the building and its inspiring...
Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin, Germany
The contemporary and modern art museum Hamburger Bahnhof is named for the building's previous incarnation: a train station. The current museum opened in the mid-1990s after being a museum of transport & trains. Museum exhibitions change regularly,...
10243 Berlin, Germany
A lucky shot of the Warschauer Straße, S-Bahn station at night.
Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin, Germany
Berlin's nightclub for gay hipsters, SchwuZ is best known for its themed Fridays. Each Friday of the month has a different party theme, from BritPop to "Madonna Mania" and of course Eurovision and pop music nights. The party doesn't get started...
Vor dem Schlesischen Tor 3, 10997 Berlin, Germany
The nightclub Chalet is located on the busy nightlife-riddled street of Schlesische Strasse. Just steps from one of Berlin's longtime hipster nightclubs, Club der Visionaire, Chalet is relatively new to the scene. Open since 2012, the club is run...
Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin, Germany
This club, housed in an old industrial warehouse, does not look unlike a mental ward and, inside, has as many fascinating levels as an Escher drawing. To dance with a sea of the coolest kids in Berlin (and Europe for that matter—it’s a landmark...
Weserstraße 40, 12045 Berlin, Germany
This bar, simply called "Ä," is on one of Berlin's best nightlife streets. Weserstrasse (in Neukolln) leads from Hermannplatz to the south, and along the road are a scattering of new bars, small clubs, international restaurants, and trendy cafes....
10965 Berlin, Germany
Viktoriapark in Kreuzberg is a great gem of a park hidden in Berlin. The park is located on a small hill and is easy to get to with public transporation. There's a beer garden at the top of the hill with great views of the city. The western side...
Hackescher Markt, 10178 Berlin, Germany
In the streets around the Hackescher Markt S-Bahn station near Alexanderplatz, you’ll find the full variety of shopping experiences that Berlin offers, from leading international brands to independent boutiques and the studios of rising young...
Teufelsberg, 14055 Berlin, Germany
Deep in Berlin's Grunewald Forest, Teufelsberg (literally, Devil’s Mountain; the name comes from the nearby Teufelssee, or Devil’s Lake) was once the site of a Nazi technology college. After the war, it was decided that the school...
Rosenthaler Str. 40 -41, 10178 Berlin, Germany
This is one of the most hectic and lively courtyards in Berlin. Located in Mitte, it is named after the Hackeschen Market, which is across the street. As in many of Berlin's courtyards, the building complex around it consists of offices,...
Tropical-Islands-Allee 1, 15910 Krausnick, Germany
Though not really a tropical island, the indoor resort called "Tropical Islands" outside of Berlin makes for a great (albeit unusual) day trip. Located inside a former Soviet air hanger, the building has been converted into a biosphere with a...
Görlitzer Str. 3, 10997 Berlin, Germany
He belongs in the water... Stencil art along the canal just outside of Gorlitzer Park in Kreuzberg, Berlin.
Gärtnerstraße 15, 10245 Berlin, Germany
One of Budapest's legendary "ruin" bars, Szimpla has a cafe & bar in the heart of Berlin's coolest neighborhood. On a corner of Boxhagener Platz (popular for its weekend markets), the Szimpla cafe offers brunches and a lively atmosphere in the...
An der Schillingbrücke 3, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Herbert-Baum-Straße 45, 13088 Berlin, Germany
As you enter the cemetery from the Berlin neighborhood of the same name (Weissensee), you feel as if you are pulling an old, tattered book out of your grandmother’s bookcase, blowing the dust off of it and opening up the yellowed pages with a...
Berlin’s Kulturbrauerei in Prenzlauer Berg is home to one of Berlin's most hip Christmas markets: the Lucia Weihnachtsmarkt. Located on the grounds of a former brewery, the Lucia Christmas market is the “Nordic”-themed market in Berlin. You’ll...
Budapester Str. 40, 10787 Berlin, Germany
Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
The weekly RAW Flohmarkt (flea market) occurs every Sunday in between the abandoned warehouses and parking lots along Revaler Strasse. The area is also home to several of Berlin's best nightclubs, but Sunday mornings and afternoons see a different...
Oderberger Str. 29, 10435 Berlin, Germany
For the past 10 years, Mario, the owner of VEBorange, has been selling DDR (East Germany) collectables and other German antiques. Most items in the shop on Oderberger Strasse are objects made and sold between 1950 and 1980, making this a great...
Bendlerblock, 10785 Berlin, Germany
Off the typical tourist trail in Berlin, the German Resistance Memorial and Museum at Bendlerblock is an expansive building. On my recent visit I managed to spend a few hours learning about Germans who fought against the Third Reich before and...
Bernauer Str. 111, 13355 Berlin, Germany
10829 Berlin, Germany
Few cities offer as much in the way of art for graffiti chasers as Berlin does. Under bridges, on the walls of homes and covering restaurant facades - free, public art is abundant. Graffiti might as well be the middle name of this German city but...
Gleimstraße 55, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Every Sunday in Berlin the world of kitschy fleamarket finds and cool hipster crowds meet at Mauerpark Market in Berlin. The market is full of antiques and dusty relics but also mixed with stalls of young designers selling inventive new fashions...
Gipsstraße 3, 10119 Berlin, Germany
To put it bluntly: If you like ramen and you’re in Berlin, Cocolo is a must. There are two locations thanks to an opening in Kreuzberg, but the Mitte original is worth seeking out for its authentic, Japanese-style ambience. Located next...
