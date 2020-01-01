Where are you going?
Berlin

Collected by Brenden Niedermeyer
The California Breakfast Slam (Cabslam)

Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
The Berlin brunch scene is typically a buffet-style brunch with meats & cheeses, maybe a quiche or a soft-boiled egg. While that's an enjoyable meal, sometimes breaking out of the mold is called for. That's what makes the California Breakfast...
Zur Rose

Weinbergsweg 26, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Zur Rose, a small cafe in Berlin Mitte, serves a variety of brunch dishes. The cozy cafe is quaint and comfortable and hardly ever crowded, though its central location and good breakfast deals make it a great destination for a leisurely weekend...
Datscha

Gabriel-Max-Straße 1, 10245 Berlin, Germany
This Friedrichshain cafe is always crowded on weekends. Taking the typical Berlin brunch (a large plate of meats and cheeses, usually with an egg or two), Datscha puts a unique twist on it—serving brunches with Russian foods. Be sure to try the...
Saint Oberholz

Rosenthaler Str. 72A, 10119 Berlin, Germany
St. Oberholz has three locations in Berlin, each of which features a well-designed coffee shop and co-working space. They’re filled with MacBook-toting creatives and digital nomads—a scene that could easily be confused with Williamsburg in New...
The Barn

Auguststraße 58, 10119 Berlin, Germany
The Barn is a bucolic coffee bar in the Mitte district that boasts top-quality coffee (from Copenhagen's famed fair-trade Coffee Collective) and a local-food ethos, inspired largely by the owner's formative years in rural Germany and his mother's...
Hühnerhaus 36

Skalitzer Str. 95A, 10997 Berlin, Germany
The Hühnerhaus 36 in Kreuzberg is a Berlin institution. The chicken stand/kiosk is right outside an entrance to the always crowded and ever-popular Görlitzer Park. For under 5 you can get half a roast chicken...mit pommes (with fries). Get it with...
Curry 36

Mehringdamm 36, 10961 Berlin, Germany
Everyone in Berlin has a favorite place to eat currywurst—tasty chopped pork sausage doused in a sauce made of curry powder and ketchup—but Curry 36 in Kreuzberg (along with Konnopke’s in Prenzlauer Berg) is one of the most consistently popular...
Mustafa's Gemüse Kebap

Mehringdamm 32, 10961 Berlin, Germany
It’s often a surprise for visitors to Berlin to discover that Turkish postwar immigrants created the popular döner kebab here. The city takes its kebabs seriously, and there are several hot spots whose reputation precedes them. One such is Mustafa...
W – Der Imbiss

Kastanienallee 49, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Blink and you’ll miss this tiny Indian-run eatery serving eclectic international fare between Mitte and Prenzlauer Allee along the trendy Kastanienallee. Notable for its upside-down McDonald’s sign (hence the "W" in the name; Der...
Tempelhofer Freiheit

Tempelhofer Damm 104, 12099 Berlin, Germany
An abandoned airport sounds like a strange setting for a park, but Tempelhof is much better in person. With long runways perfect for biking, skating, or running (and skiing in winter!), nature preserves for rare and endangered birds, and...
Spätkauf

Eberswalder Str. 4, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Often a part of just about any night out in Berlin—whether you’re clubbing or just hanging out with friends—a stop at a local spätkauf (or affectionally, a späti) is a must. They're essentially convenience stores, open long hours and selling...
Salon - Zur Wilden Renate

Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Berlin’s most surreal bar experience is right where you’d expect it to be—in the trendy Friedrichshain neighborhood. Just a few blocks from some of Berlin’s most legendary nightclubs, the club Wilde Renate is a mismatched collection of buildings...
Spreepark Berlin

Kiehnwerderallee 1-3, 12437 Berlin, Germany
Even fun has a shelf life. This is what runs through my mind as I walk around Spreepark, the abandoned, dilapidated amusement park in Berlin. When East Germany and the GDR fell, so did many of the businesses operating under the rules of communism....
Berlin in Photos

Dircksenstraße 89, 10178 Berlin, Germany
An art gallery I spied while walking the streets of Berlin one evening.
Pergamonmuseum

Bodestraße 1-3, 10178 Berlin, Germany
One of the biggest stars of the five museums on Museum Island, the Pergamon was the last to open, in 1930. Built to resemble a Babylonian temple, it houses a trove of ancient treasures from the Middle East, with highlights that include the...
Berlin Cathedral Church

Am Lustgarten, 10178 Berlin, Germany
This immense—some might say immodest—neo-baroque cathedral opposite the former Royal Palace nods architecturally to St. Peter’s in Rome and served as the family church of the Hohenzollern dynasty up until 1918. The current building was completed...
Mein Haus am See

Brunnenstraße 197-198, 10119 Berlin, Germany
If you're looking for the epitome of "Hipster Berlin," you can't find anyplace more suitable than Mein Haus am See. In the most hip area of Mitte, Rosenthaler Platz, the cafe is more than just a coffee spot. It's also a bar and club. During the...
Jewish Museum Berlin

Lindenstraße 9-14, 10969 Berlin, Germany
The architecturally striking Jewish Museum is the best place in Berlin to get an overview of German-Jewish relations and to understand the nature of the integration ofthe two cultures before the Holocaust’s horrors. Designed by Daniel Libeskind,...
Teufelsberg | Teufelsberg Hill

Teufelsberg, 14055 Berlin, Germany
Deep in Berlin's Grunewald Forest, Teufelsberg (literally, Devil’s Mountain; the name comes from the nearby Teufelssee, or Devil’s Lake) was once the site of a Nazi technology college. After the war, it was decided that the school...
House of Small Wonder

Johannisstraße 20, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Founded by the owners of the original – and much-adored - House of Small Wonder in New York’s hip Williamsburg neighbourhood, this Berlin iteration puts the same Japanese twist on American brunches and lunches. Traditional croissants and pastries...
Sanssouci Palace

Maulbeerallee, 14469 Potsdam, Germany
I was staying in Berlin for a few days, and the weather had turned unseasonably cold. Even though it was raining, I decided to take a break from the city and went to Sanssouci. I had been sick for a few days, but despite my worries, Sanssouci was...
