Berlin
Collected by Elisabeth Wolfe
List View
Map View
Save Place
Warschauer Str. 39-40, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Berlin can make even the hippest Brooklyn hipster feel self-conscious. The city and its residents have an effortlessly edgy style. Staying at the Michelberger is one way to feel like you fit in and mix with the cool kids. Housed in an old factory...
Save Place
Linienstraße 160, 10115 Berlin, Germany
It might be small and simple—conspicuously bare white walls, just a smattering of handmade wooden tables topped with flower arrangements, and a few barstools—but the updated German cuisine at Lokal is far from basic. With a commitment to local and...
Save Place
Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin, Germany
This club, housed in an old industrial warehouse, does not look unlike a mental ward and, inside, has as many fascinating levels as an Escher drawing. To dance with a sea of the coolest kids in Berlin (and Europe for that matter—it’s a landmark...
Save Place
Oranienstraße 24, 10999 Berlin, Germany
In Berlin’s Kreuzberg district, here you’ll find racks constantly restocked with coveted labels (Wood Wood, Acne, Kenzo, Opening Ceremony) and supersmall brands such as Stutterheim, a Swedish design house that handsews raincoats. In addition you...
Save Place
Mühlenstraße 3-100, 10243 Berlin, Germany
The most famous remaining stretch of the BerlinWall gets its name from its location on the east side of the Spree River, as well as from its collection of political and satirical murals. Originally painted just after the wall fell, the murals were...
Save Place
Kiehnwerderallee 1-3, 12437 Berlin, Germany
Save Place
Teufelsberg, 14055 Berlin, Germany
Deep in Berlin's Grunewald Forest, Teufelsberg (literally, Devil’s Mountain; the name comes from the nearby Teufelssee, or Devil’s Lake) was once the site of a Nazi technology college. After the war, it was decided that the school...
Save Place
Rosenthaler Str. 40 -41, 10178 Berlin, Germany
This is one of the most hectic and lively courtyards in Berlin. Located in Mitte, it is named after the Hackeschen Market, which is across the street. As in many of Berlin's courtyards, the building complex around it consists of offices,...
Save Place
Auguststraße 28, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Do You Read Me? is one of the most fabulous bookstores/magazine shops in Berlin. While living in Berlin, I stumbled upon this find purely by chance as I was walking home from a friend's place. I was already on a quest to find the latest editions...
Save Place
Mariannenpl. 2, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Tucked inside the Künstlerhaus Bethanien, a visual arts venue that is itself hidden away in a beautiful former hospital built in 1846, 3 Schwestern (Three Sisters) is a unique but enticing proposition in Berlin. The refined, airy dining room, with...
Save Place
Oberbaumbrücke, 10243 Berlin, Germany
"Diversity" is a good word to describe Berlin. And there's no better place to get a dose of diversity than along the River Spree in Berlin. If you simply walk around the river banks near the Oberbaum Bridge connecting Friedrichshain and Kreuzberg,...
Save Place
Skalitzer Str. 51, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Named after wilderness activist John Muir, this trendy cocktail bar in Kreuzberg serves classic libations with a twist. The menu regularly changes, and the interior of the basement bar (lit by candles) is cozy and comfortable—great for cool...
Save Place
Tauentzienstraße 21-24, 10789 Berlin, Germany
Continental Europe’s largest shopping department has been supplying well-heeled Berliners with fine foods and upscale fashion for over a hundred years. Eight floors specialise in different goods, but the two most impressive are the ground floor...
Save Place
Prinzenstraße 85, 10969 Berlin, Germany
I dare you to visit Planet Modular and not leave with a stack of new notebooks, Japanese masking tape, or sparkly envelopes. It's unequivocally a supplies haven for artists and crafty DIYers, and while I don't fall into either of those categories,...
Save Place
Tempelhofer Damm 104, 12099 Berlin, Germany
An abandoned airport sounds like a strange setting for a park, but Tempelhof is much better in person. With long runways perfect for biking, skating, or running (and skiing in winter!), nature preserves for rare and endangered birds, and...
Save Place
Alte Schönhauser Str. 46, 10119 Berlin, Germany
One evening while I was strolling the streets of Mitte, I noticed a hectic scene and a young crowd outside a buzzing restaurant. It was Monsieur Vuong, a hip Vietnamese restaurant with pink and red walls, great cocktails, and fresh Vietnamese...
Save Place
10965 Berlin, Germany
Viktoriapark in Kreuzberg is a great gem of a park hidden in Berlin. The park is located on a small hill and is easy to get to with public transporation. There's a beer garden at the top of the hill with great views of the city. The western side...
Save Place
Friedrichshain, Berlin, Germany
While living in Berlin, I stayed on Warschauer Strasse, on the end closest to the U-Bahn station of the same name. On an evening walk before dinner, I took a walk down the street to explore my new surroundings. This particular set of doors is the...
Save Place
Dircksenstraße 89, 10178 Berlin, Germany
An art gallery I spied while walking the streets of Berlin one evening.
Save Place
Oderberger Str. 44, 10435 Berlin, Germany
I was so glad to discover this cafe during a stroll in the trendy streets of Prenzlauer Berg, in East Berlin. Prenzlauer Berg is one of the most popular districts, and one of Berlin’s prettiest neighborhoods, known mostly for its art scene. Cafe...
Save Place
Karl-Marx-Allee 33, 10178 Berlin, Germany
My sister and I watched some movie selections of the Berlinale Film Festival in the old Kino International Theater in eastern Berlin. The opulent lobby is full of 60s charm.
Save Place
Rosenthaler Str. 39, 10178 Berlin, Germany
If you're looking for a place reminiscent of the smoke-filled cafés of bohemian Paris, look no further than Cafe Cinema. Sitting alongside a popular tourist route in Hackescher Markt, the small, hole-in-the-wall cafe attracts both tourists and...
Save Place
Grünberger Str. 75, 10245 Berlin, Germany
The weekly flohmarkt (flea market) in Friedrichshain's Boxhagener Platz is a popular spot where locals meet up for shopping, drinking, or just a bit of fun each Sunday. While the Mauer Park flea market gets most of the tourists, this one is far...
Save Place
Mehringdamm 32, 10961 Berlin, Germany
It’s often a surprise for visitors to Berlin to discover that Turkish postwar immigrants created the popular döner kebab here. The city takes its kebabs seriously, and there are several hot spots whose reputation precedes them. One such is Mustafa...
Save Place
Almstadtstraße 48, 10119 Berlin, Germany
I have been reading about this store even before I booked my trip to Berlin and intended to go there ever since. I love visiting book stores wherever I travel, and moreover, when the book store is dedicated to design, graphic, architecture and pop...
Save Place
Dircksenstraße 40, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Every Wednesday evening at the B-Flat music lounge, the jazz shows are free. Conveniently located between Hackescher Markt and Rosenthaler Platz, the lounge is one of the city's best spots for jazz music. While they're open other nights of the...
Save Place
Gipsstraße 3, 10119 Berlin, Germany
To put it bluntly: If you like ramen and you’re in Berlin, Cocolo is a must. There are two locations thanks to an opening in Kreuzberg, but the Mitte original is worth seeking out for its authentic, Japanese-style ambience. Located next...
Save Place
Bodestraße 1-3, 10178 Berlin, Germany
One of the biggest stars of the five museums on Museum Island, the Pergamon was the last to open, in 1930. Built to resemble a Babylonian temple, it houses a trove of ancient treasures from the Middle East, with highlights that include the...
Save Place
This historic market stays open late once a week for Street Food Thursdays (5-10pm). It’s a highly satisfying way to sample the finest area stalls all in one central hub. Locals meet up here for casual good eats, which makes for intriguing people...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19