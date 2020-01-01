Berlin
Collected by Ryan Short
List View
Map View
Save Place
Auguststraße 58, 10119 Berlin, Germany
The Barn is a bucolic coffee bar in the Mitte district that boasts top-quality coffee (from Copenhagen's famed fair-trade Coffee Collective) and a local-food ethos, inspired largely by the owner's formative years in rural Germany and his mother's...
Save Place
Str. des 17. Juni, 10785 Berlin, Germany
The Kino is a movie theater in Mitte, Berlin that was built in the 1960s and run by the GDR. The theater has a mesmerizing undulating ceiling and some shimmery curtains.
Save Place
Oderberger Str. 35, 10435 Berlin, Germany
The baristas here know a trick or two about coffee and Bonanza Coffee Roasters is one of the names that always comes up when discussing Berlin's best coffee. An amazing and hard to find Synesso Cyncra espresso machine is the center of attention in...
Save Place
Gleimstraße 55, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Every Sunday in Berlin the world of kitschy fleamarket finds and cool hipster crowds meet at Mauerpark Market in Berlin. The market is full of antiques and dusty relics but also mixed with stalls of young designers selling inventive new fashions...
Save Place
Lindenstraße 9-14, 10969 Berlin, Germany
The architecturally striking Jewish Museum is the best place in Berlin to get an overview of German-Jewish relations and to understand the nature of the integration ofthe two cultures before the Holocaust’s horrors. Designed by Daniel Libeskind,...
Save Place
Tempelhofer Damm 104, 12099 Berlin, Germany
An abandoned airport sounds like a strange setting for a park, but Tempelhof is much better in person. With long runways perfect for biking, skating, or running (and skiing in winter!), nature preserves for rare and endangered birds, and...
Save Place
Genslerstraße 66, 13055 Berlin, Germany
“What is the first article of your country’s constitution?” our tour guide Grit asked. We all answered with some form of free speech and the right to choose. Grit then announced to us the first article of East Germany run by the GDR (German...
Save Place
Teufelsberg, 14055 Berlin, Germany
Deep in Berlin's Grunewald Forest, Teufelsberg (literally, Devil’s Mountain; the name comes from the nearby Teufelssee, or Devil’s Lake) was once the site of a Nazi technology college. After the war, it was decided that the school...
Save Place
Bernauer Str. 63-64, 13355 Berlin, Germany
In true Berlin fashion, flea markets are not hard to find. One of the newer fleas takes place every Sunday at Mauerpark. I arrived on the early side, around 10am, and the space was already buzzing with locals on the hunt for vintage items,...
Save Place
Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
The weekly RAW Flohmarkt (flea market) occurs every Sunday in between the abandoned warehouses and parking lots along Revaler Strasse. The area is also home to several of Berlin's best nightclubs, but Sunday mornings and afternoons see a different...
Save Place
Grünberger Str. 75, 10245 Berlin, Germany
The weekly flohmarkt (flea market) in Friedrichshain's Boxhagener Platz is a popular spot where locals meet up for shopping, drinking, or just a bit of fun each Sunday. While the Mauer Park flea market gets most of the tourists, this one is far...
Save Place
Oderberger Str. 29, 10435 Berlin, Germany
For the past 10 years, Mario, the owner of VEBorange, has been selling DDR (East Germany) collectables and other German antiques. Most items in the shop on Oderberger Strasse are objects made and sold between 1950 and 1980, making this a great...
Save Place
Winterfeldtstraße, 10781 Berlin, Germany
Berlin prides itself on its farmers’ markets, which take place every Saturday (and sometimes during the week) all across the city and often have a wonderful atmosphere along with top-notch local produce. The Saturday Winterfeldtmarkt on...
Save Place
Tiergarten, Berlin, Germany
Berlin isn’t exactly short of impressive parks, but the 520-acre Tiergarten, stretching westward from Brandenburg Gate, is one of the city’s largest, most central, and most historic. The area, originally a royal hunting ground, became...
Save Place
10965 Berlin, Germany
Viktoriapark in Kreuzberg is a great gem of a park hidden in Berlin. The park is located on a small hill and is easy to get to with public transporation. There's a beer garden at the top of the hill with great views of the city. The western side...
Save Place
Oderberger Str. 44, 10435 Berlin, Germany
I was so glad to discover this cafe during a stroll in the trendy streets of Prenzlauer Berg, in East Berlin. Prenzlauer Berg is one of the most popular districts, and one of Berlin’s prettiest neighborhoods, known mostly for its art scene. Cafe...
Save Place
Prinzenstraße 85, 10969 Berlin, Germany
I dare you to visit Planet Modular and not leave with a stack of new notebooks, Japanese masking tape, or sparkly envelopes. It's unequivocally a supplies haven for artists and crafty DIYers, and while I don't fall into either of those categories,...
Save Place
Linienstraße 160, 10115 Berlin, Germany
It might be small and simple—conspicuously bare white walls, just a smattering of handmade wooden tables topped with flower arrangements, and a few barstools—but the updated German cuisine at Lokal is far from basic. With a commitment to local and...
Save Place
Friedrichshain, Berlin, Germany
While living in Berlin, I stayed on Warschauer Strasse, on the end closest to the U-Bahn station of the same name. On an evening walk before dinner, I took a walk down the street to explore my new surroundings. This particular set of doors is the...
Save Place
Neuschwansteinstraße 20, 87645 Schwangau, Germany
The most famous castle in Germany—and one of the best known in Europe—Neuschwanstein is renowned not just for its fairy-tale architecture (which directly inspired the Disney Castle) but also for its creator, “mad” King...
Save Place
Knaackstraße 98, 10435 Berlin, Germany
A vast majority of Berliners will gladly stop for a good old currywurst on their way back home from a festive evening at the pub. The history of this mouthwatering dish goes back to the 1950s when a German woman was given ketchup, curry powder,...
Save Place
Am Sandtorkai 36, 20457 Hamburg, Germany
Stretching for 1.5 kilometers within the HafenCity quarter, the Speicherstadt is the world’s largest integrated complex of warehouses. The district comprises a series of warehouses built on oak piles rising from canals dug deep enough to allow...
Save Place
Domkloster 4, 50667 Köln, Germany
One of the most famous sights in Germany, the Cologne Cathedral (known locally as the Kölner Dom) lives up to the hype. Its Gothic exterior, and especially its soaring twin spires, can be seen from all over the city, and its immense...
Save Place
Maulbeerallee, 14469 Potsdam, Germany
I was staying in Berlin for a few days, and the weather had turned unseasonably cold. Even though it was raining, I decided to take a break from the city and went to Sanssouci. I had been sick for a few days, but despite my worries, Sanssouci was...
Save Place
Neumarkt, 01067 Dresden, Germany
A recently rebuilt Lutheran church that was destroyed in the fire bomb raid that devastated this city in February, 1945. Original pieces of the church were used in its reconstruction and are a darker color.
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever