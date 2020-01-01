Berkeley
Collected by Sari Widman
Berkeley, CA, USA
Founded in the wake of the gold rush, the University of California at Berkeley—or Cal, as the locals call it—has since become one of the best universities in the world and is considered to be one of the best in the University of California system....
1820 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
Zut! in Berkeley has a great bar where Berkeley locals like to gather. The menu is seasonal - there is always a fresh vegetable, like these fava beans - that are available tempura style. They have great pizzas, local wines and a dessert menu that...
Meadows Canyon Trail, California 94708, USA
This isn't the first time I've seen this, but it was the first time I had my phone on me while I was hiking up Meadows Canyon Trail. Not only is this spot one of my favorite places for a sunset in the East Bay, it's apparently also a great spot to...
Jewel Lake, California 94708, USA
There are miles upon miles of trails and hikes to choose from in Tilden Park, high up in the Berkeley Hills and I always love to start and finish many of the classic afternoons here by swinging through the Redwood groves that are on the western...
1220 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94706, USA
Husband and wife Isamu and Tazuye Fujita opened up Tokyo Fish Market in 1963. Since 1971 it's been an extended family affair and the fish market, grocery store and gift shop (two different buildings on San Pablo Avenue) are fabulous places to head...
2390 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
The original street food, chaat means to lick and is common all over India. Vik's on 4th Street in Berkeley probably serves the best chaat in the Unites States. It is a no muss no fuss restaurant, a warehouse actually. Served in paper airline...
Berkeley, CA, USA
The best parking spots on campus are given to NLs. Netherlanders? A sight for Northern Lights? National League baseball players? Nope, Nobel Laureates. Typical for a school well represented in the periodic table of the elements with Berkelium,...
