berkeley
Collected by Courtney Conley
1603 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702, USA
Using Sightglass coffee, Bartavelle serves the BEST latté in Berkeley! Opened in late 2012 this unassuming café already has a local following. Small place with stand-up only zinc counters inside plus outdoor seating. The small plate menu uses...
2390 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
The original street food, chaat means to lick and is common all over India. Vik's on 4th Street in Berkeley probably serves the best chaat in the Unites States. It is a no muss no fuss restaurant, a warehouse actually. Served in paper airline...
1512 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
When my friends came to visit from abroad this was the first place I had to take them. Bay Area locals can't get enough of this co-op run, cheap, gourmet pizza! This particular pizza was a delicious combo of gruyere cheese, cilantro, garlic, corn...
1836 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
Berkeley's 4th Street shopping area offers 3 blocks of unique shops and restaurants. Some of my favorite spots are The Gardener for gardening accesories and housewares, Nest for beautiful gift items and linens, and Bette's Oceanview Diner for...
200 Centennial Dr, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA
I had heard that the botanical garden at UC Berkeley in Berkeley, California, was worth visiting, but I didn't expect it to be so beautiful. Set among the hills that rise above the city, the botanical garden seems to go on and on, one beautiful...
South Hall Rd, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA
Rising high, the Sather Tower beacons visitors to at least absorb the higher education and beautifully laid out campus. Enter the campus from Telegraph Ave side and make your way up the hill towards the obelisk-shaped monument. You can climb the...
1220 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94706, USA
Husband and wife Isamu and Tazuye Fujita opened up Tokyo Fish Market in 1963. Since 1971 it's been an extended family affair and the fish market, grocery store and gift shop (two different buildings on San Pablo Avenue) are fabulous places to head...
2377 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA
La Note, located in Berkeley's downtown, is the perfect place for a hearty french-style breakfast. Locals flock to this place for it's relaxed atmosphere and good food. Grab a friend and enjoy conversation over café creme & yummy pancakes. Also...
Berkeley, CA, USA
The best parking spots on campus are given to NLs. Netherlanders? A sight for Northern Lights? National League baseball players? Nope, Nobel Laureates. Typical for a school well represented in the periodic table of the elements with Berkelium,...
Berkeley Marina, Berkeley, CA, USA
One of the best sunset views in the Bay Area can be found in the Berkeley Marina. Once you've parked your car, head out to the southwestern most edge and walk up the hill. You'll be rewarded with a colorful view, come sunset. It's the perfect...
1517 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
Opened in North Berkeley in 1971 by Alice Waters, Chez Panisse is widely regarded as the restaurant that ignited the Californian—and then international—farm to table movement. With a focus on sustainability, Waters cooked with fresh, local, and...
36 W Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Although Savannah is best known for the things that makes it quintessentially "Southern" it's also the perfect place for some serious retail therapy. And no store is better for that than The Paris Market and Brocante at 36 West Broughton Street in...
