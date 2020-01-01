Belize-Blair Party of 10
Collected by Bonnie
List View
Map View
Save Place
The long trek miles north is definitely worth it for a day at Rojo Beach Bar. This swanky yet casual beach bar is easily one of my favorite spots in Belize and I’m obviously not alone. Rojo has received a lot of international acclaim and was...
Save Place
Beachfront, Ambergris Caye, Boca del Rio Drive, San Pedro, Belize
This understated beach bar is one of Ambergris Caye’s best-kept secrets that is quickly getting out. Owned by “Wayo from Cayo”, Wayo’s has become my regular hang out spot over the past two years. Wayo and his wife Dee can be found at the bar every...
Save Place
No visit to Ambergris Caye is complete without an afternoon at the Palapa Bar. Situated at the end of a dock surrounded by turquoise waters and cool breezes, Palapa Barattracts a mix of locals, travelers, and some of the coolest bartenders on the...
Save Place
A short boat ride north from San Pedro will deposit you onto a portion of Ambergris Caye that feels worlds away from any town or city. Once ensconced in a private bungalow on a private beach, there isn’t much to distract the guest from complete...
Save Place
San Pedro, Belize
Hol Chan Marine Reserve, located just a few minutes' boat ride from San Pedro, is the place to go for snorkeling in Northern Belize. This small, protected area (Hol Chan means "little channel" in Mayan) is home to part of Belize's barrier reef,...
Save Place
Pescador Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Before I went to Belize, anyone I spoke with who had already been told me that I had to have a meal at Elvi’s Kitchen. What started out as a take-out burger window in 1974 eventually became a sit-down restaurant serving lovingly prepared Caribbean...
Save Place
Barrier Reef Drive, San Pedro, Belize
Save Place
Beachfront, Barrier Reef Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Blue Water Grill is an open-air restaurant right on the beach in a quieter end of San Pedro. Simple and rustic in its decor, with wood walls and colorful paintings, it’s a space that allows the food to be the star of the show. Breakfast...
Save Place
1657 Laguna Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Tucked in a condo complex just north of the bridge, Coco Loco’s is a cozy little pool and beach bar. On hot days, take advantage of the swim-up bar stools or hang out on the picnic tables closer to the beach. What Coco Loco’s lacks in...
Save Place
Lighthouse Reef, Belize
“Lighthouse Reef atoll’s diverse coral and wall formations in such close proximity to each other make it, with the Great Blue Hole at its center, geographically and historically fascinating. It’s one place that both divers and snorkelers shouldn’t...
Save Place
Belize City, Belize
And here we go – down into the deep blue sea, at the Great Blue Hole, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most remarkable underwater kingdoms the world has to offer. I didn't get a change to visit the stalagmites and stalactites deep down...
Save Place
There are a lot of options for PADI and SCUBA certification in Belize because the reef system is so large and the tourism industry that has built up around it is so extensive. However, one of the best options is a stay on Long Caye at Glover’s...
Save Place
Turneffe Atoll, Belize
Turneffe Atoll’s sprawling central lagoon is a beautiful natural playground marked by thick mangrove islands and littoral forest, and hosts dozens of remarkable marine species – including crocodiles. Yes, the central lagoon is pretty to look at...
Save Place
Big Cay Bokel, Belize
Located at the southern end of Turneffe Atoll, not far from Southern Lagoon and a variety of wonderful dive sites, the Lighthouse at Big Caye Bokel is just one of the many in the extensive reef system that guards mainland Belize. Hire a local to...
Save Place
Glover Reef, Belize
Though the name Emerald Forest would suggest a lush, green plot of land, in fact the Emerald Forest in Belize is a paradise for divers that is part of Glover’s Reef Atoll. Because it is somewhat shallow, it offers idyllic conditions for snorkelers...
Save Place
2287 Placencia Peninsula Road, Placencia 00000, Placencia, Belize
Splash Dive Center will help you discover “paradise above and below the water.” I was intrigued to learn to scuba, and after filling out the necessary paperwork, being fitted for a wetsuit and being assured of my safety, into a boat we departed...
Save Place
Laughing Bird Caye, Belize
On approach, Laughing Bird Caye is breathtaking: anarrow island, lined with multiple palm trees, with a single thatch hutwhere a resident park ranger awaits to welcome and informvisitors. It's not so bad onceyou've arrived, either:brilliant white...
Save Place
Glovers Reef, Northeast Caye, Belize
Glover’s Atoll owes its name to two pirate brothers, John and Rodger Glover, and has been so named since the 1750s. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000, and it is the most remote of the atolls in the Belize reef system. Diving,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever