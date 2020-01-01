Belize
Xunantunich Rd, Belize
The Cayo District is home to many of Belize’s ancient Maya sites, including one of the largest, Xunantunich. Located atop a ridge near the Mopan River and the Guatemala border, Xunantunich’s "El Castillo," the main pyramid, is certainly the most...
On the banks of the Macal River, at the edge of downtown San Ignacio, you'll find a sprawling Saturday market where everything from shoes and clothing to housewares and fresh produce is for sale. Local people shop for...
West St, San Ignacio, Belize
Pop’s Restaurant is on a side street close to the heart of San Ignacio. Colorful booths and brightly painted walls welcome you in, and the menu focuses on breakfast, served all day. Pop’s feels cozy, the kind of place you want to linger over...
San Ignacio, Belize
San Ignacio, Chaa Creek Road, Belize
Often referred to as Belize's original eco-lodge, Chaa Creek opened in 1981 as a simple rain forest hotel. In the decades since, it has become one of the country's most popular options for upscale jungle accommodations, winning awards for its...
Orange Walk District, Belize
It’s not uncommon for visitors to Belize to bypass Orange Walk on the New River, in favor of exploring nearby Maya ruins such as Lamanai. Once a logging town controlled by the British and then a settlement for Maya descendants, it’s now settled to...
Belize
In the Orange Walk district, in Northern Belize, lies one of the largest Maya ruins in the country: Lamanai. It is accessible by road but I arrived after a one-hour boat ride up the New River. The name “Lamanai” is roughly translated...
Mile 29 Western Hwy, La Democracia, Belize
This zoo in incredible for a few reasons: obviously, primarily for the animals there. Being in Belize, there are jaguars, ocelots, scarlet macaws... everything you wish you could stumble upon when hiking in the rainforest (if only hiking boots...
The Northern Jacana, the elusive Sungrebe and the Yellow-Headed Parrot are all easily found within the boundaries of the Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary’s 16,400 acres. It is a birding destination, and considered to be a globally significant...
Aguacate, Belize
Maya history and heritage is a large part of the culture of Belize, and the best way to really learn about this native group of people is to stay in a Maya home overnight. During the cultural exchange program you can learn how to harvest corn,...
101 Playa Asuncion, Belize
Belize’s top two tourism hot spots, Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, are its two most populous islands, some 21 miles off the coast of Belize City. In San Pedro, Ambergris Caye’s main town, tourists spend their days diving,...
Chukka is the premier activity outfitter in Belize, our second stop on board the Navigator of the Seas, with some unbelievable adventures to be had. During my day in Belize, I went with Chukka and spent the first part of the day high up in tree...
Placencia, Belize
On a sandy street, in a building with Victorian trim, near the Purple Monkey Bar and across from a tour company, there’s an unassuming storefront that guards what some people told me is the best gelato in the world. Tutti Frutti Gelateria serves...
Cave tubing is one of the most popular adventure activities in Belize. Like so many things in the country, it is another chance to learn more about Maya culture. In Maya mythology, caves were the entrances to the underworld, known as Xibalba. A...
