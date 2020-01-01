Belize
Collected by Claire Castleman
San Pedro, Belize
Hol Chan Marine Reserve, located just a few minutes' boat ride from San Pedro, is the place to go for snorkeling in Northern Belize. This small, protected area (Hol Chan means "little channel" in Mayan) is home to part of Belize's barrier reef,...
Pescador Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Before I went to Belize, anyone I spoke with who had already been told me that I had to have a meal at Elvi’s Kitchen. What started out as a take-out burger window in 1974 eventually became a sit-down restaurant serving lovingly prepared Caribbean...
No visit to Ambergris Caye is complete without an afternoon at the Palapa Bar. Situated at the end of a dock surrounded by turquoise waters and cool breezes, Palapa Barattracts a mix of locals, travelers, and some of the coolest bartenders on the...
Cave tubing is one of the most popular adventure activities in Belize. Like so many things in the country, it is another chance to learn more about Maya culture. In Maya mythology, caves were the entrances to the underworld, known as Xibalba. A...
West St, San Ignacio, Belize
Pop’s Restaurant is on a side street close to the heart of San Ignacio. Colorful booths and brightly painted walls welcome you in, and the menu focuses on breakfast, served all day. Pop’s feels cozy, the kind of place you want to linger over...
Xunantunich Rd, Belize
The Cayo District is home to many of Belize’s ancient Maya sites, including one of the largest, Xunantunich. Located atop a ridge near the Mopan River and the Guatemala border, Xunantunich’s "El Castillo," the main pyramid, is certainly the most...
Mile 29 Western Hwy, La Democracia, Belize
This zoo in incredible for a few reasons: obviously, primarily for the animals there. Being in Belize, there are jaguars, ocelots, scarlet macaws... everything you wish you could stumble upon when hiking in the rainforest (if only hiking boots...
The ruins of Lubaantun, a Maya city that thrived from around AD 700 to 900 but was abandoned soon after, are somewhat unusual in a country where Maya ruins are almost common. Black slate is the primary building material. There’s a noticeable lack...
Western Highway San Ignacio town, San Ignacio, Belize
On a hill just above the town of San Ignacio, on a site that only covers about two acres, lie the Maya ruins of Cahal Pech. Like so many of the Maya sites around Belize, steps have been taken to ensure that what remains is preserved and that...
Chiquibil Forest Reserve, Belize
My favorite ruins in Caracol were not necessarily the most grandiose, but the ones least excavated so it felt like you were discovering it yourself.
Placencia, Belize
On a sandy street, in a building with Victorian trim, near the Purple Monkey Bar and across from a tour company, there’s an unassuming storefront that guards what some people told me is the best gelato in the world. Tutti Frutti Gelateria serves...
North Rd, Hopkins, Belize
Hopkins Bay Resort is located on the beach right near the town of Hopkins; accommodations include one-, two-, and three-bedroom beach houses. Local art and polished mahogany furniture signal that this is no cookie-cutter chain hotel. The spacious...
Moho River, Belize
The clean, gently flowing Moho River is an ideal place for kayakers of all levels to experience natural Belize and to see a different perspective of the country. An abundant animal population including turtles and iguanas and many different kinds...
Chukka is the premier activity outfitter in Belize, our second stop on board the Navigator of the Seas, with some unbelievable adventures to be had. During my day in Belize, I went with Chukka and spent the first part of the day high up in tree...
Barrier Reef Drive, San Pedro, Belize
Beachfront, Barrier Reef Dr, San Pedro, Belize
Blue Water Grill is an open-air restaurant right on the beach in a quieter end of San Pedro. Simple and rustic in its decor, with wood walls and colorful paintings, it’s a space that allows the food to be the star of the show. Breakfast...
Belize City, Belize
Belize’s liveliest time of the year comes in September, when the entire country celebrates independence for three entire weeks leading up to Sept. 21. The major towns and cities host various events, and a countrywide calendar is published on Sept....
San Pedro, Belize
From the first time I set foot on the island of Ambergris Caye, Caramba became my favorite restaurant in San Pedro. And that’s not changed, even ten years later. Rene Reyes, Sr. and his wife Patty have done a remarkable job with the restaurant....
San Ignacio, Belize
Rolson’s Hotel and Restaurant is high on a hill, overlooking the town of San Ignacio, not too far from the ruins of Cahal Pech. The restaurant’s tables are mostly outdoors, and the view provides a wonderful backdrop to meals that showcase the best...
Just across from the bus station in Belmopan, on Market Square, is the welcoming Caladium Restaurant. Serving locals and visitors since 1984, it was the first dining room in town to offer take-out service. The main room is adjacent to a gift shop...
Belize
Café Casita de Amor is inside a building that looks more like a home, albeit one of the most unusual you will find in Belize. Painted in striking shades of blue and orange with a metal roof that glints in the sunlight, it’s surrounded by a garden...
Belize
Driving in any direction on the Hummingbird Highway, it would be hard to miss this white shack surrounded by cars, in a small clearing immediately next to the road under the shade of a very large tree. Ms. Bertha’s Tamales has little signage, but...
Maya Beach, Placencia, Belize
Placencia Sidewalk, Placencia, Belize
There’s a stretch of sand between the Placencia Boardwalk (the narrowest, smallest main street in the world), and the ocean where a white house and a stand of seagrape trees are almost all that would alert you to the presence of an informal café...
19 Main Street, Punta Gorda, Belize
We approached a lattice-fronted building from which laughter was emanating and soft light illuminated rough wooden tables. A group of young people sat around the remains of what seemed like a leisurely meal on one side of the restaurant. The other...
The Punta Gorda Market lies not far from the lapping waters of the ocean, on a street lined with shops and casual cafes. From overturned milk crates, out of the backs of trucks and underneath rainbow-colored umbrellas, Belizeans sell everything...
Dangriga, Belize
Garifuna Settlement Day celebrates the arrival of the first Garinagu on Belizean shores back in the 1800s. All-night parties leading up to the November 19 holiday take place around the country, along with cultural reenactment ceremonies. Garifuna...
A short boat ride north from San Pedro will deposit you onto a portion of Ambergris Caye that feels worlds away from any town or city. Once ensconced in a private bungalow on a private beach, there isn’t much to distract the guest from complete...
