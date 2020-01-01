Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Belgium Wonders

Collected by Bonni Kirkwood
List View
Map View
Save Place

Kokob

Rue des Grands Carmes 10, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Brussels has a number of African influences due to the influx of African immigrants from former Belgian colonies. A great example is the number of African restaurants in town. We ate at KoKob (pictured), an upscale, trendy Ethiopian restaurant. As...
More Details >
Save Place

Basilica of the Holy Blood

Burg 13, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
These people claim to have a vial of Christ's blood that was given to them during or after the crusades.
More Details >
Save Place

Brussels Comic Book Museum

Rue des Sables 20, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
A comic-book surprise on a streetcorner in an otherwise gritty part of Brussels, known for its bédé ('comics' in French) culture...Years ago, when I lived in Paris, a friend from the U.S. came to visit; his time was limited, so we hopped on the...
More Details >
Save Place

Les Marolles Shopping

Recyclart is an collective space that partially inhabits subway station at Gare Bruxeles-Chapelle. It's a fun place to check out underground art and the group also runs a fun bar and organizes concerts.
More Details >
Save Place

Brussels Comic Book Museum

Brussels is considered to be the comic book capital of the world. Belgians love not only their own comic books and comic heros such as Lucky Luke, the Smurfs and the world famous TinTin, but also appreciate those from other parts of the world....
More Details >
Save Place

Atomium

Square de l'Atomium, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Step right up and see the amazing Atomium! This monument was built for the 1958 World's Fair in Brussels. It never achieved the recognition of Paris' Eiffel Tower, but has its own special iconic status in Belgium.
More Details >
Save Place

Lavazza Coffee Shop Antwerpen

Grand Bazar Shopping Center, Beddenstraat 2, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Every time I sit down anywhere on a trip for a cup of coffee is always considererd a "highlight" by me. One of the best things to do is to stop, breathe and have a "cuppa joe" when out and about. On one of those stops, I found this tiny cafe and...
More Details >
Save Place

Grand Place

1000 Brussels, Belgium
The Grand Place in Brussels is the magnificent main square in Brussels. The square is the main tourist attraction in Brussels and is surrounded by numerous cafes and shops. Most of the buildings were constructed in the late 17th century, although...
More Details >
Save Place

Place du Jeu de Balle Flea Market

Place du Jeu de Balle, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
After a March week that included a freak snowstorm, a windstorm, and pounding rain, we woke up to a sunny day in Brussels—a perfect day to explore the Jeu de Balle market. We walked by jumbles of scarves, old records, antique silverware,...
More Details >
Save Place

Centre for Fine Arts (aka BOZAR)

Rue Ravenstein 23, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
My sister and I ducked into Brussels' Bozar museum to seek refuge from the rain and noticed that the lobby was littered with scattered pieces of hanging blue film. We were intrigued as to the meaning of the unlikely art installation and were...
More Details >
Save Place

À la Mort Subite

Rue Montagne aux Herbes Potagères 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
One of the "must visit" places in Brussels is A la Morte Subite, which is a cafe that dates back over a hundred years. It has that real "Brussels" & "Jacques Brel" feel to it. I remember the old days when there was lots of beer being poured and...
More Details >
Save Place

Maison du-Roi

1380 Maison du-Roi, Belgium
Said to be the most beautiful square in the world, the Brussels Grand Place or Grote Markt (since it is in a Flemish city) is a 223 by 360 ft square located in "the heart of Europe". The square is at its best in the summer's when it is turned into...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World