Belgium Wonders
Collected by Bonni Kirkwood
List View
Map View
Save Place
Rue des Grands Carmes 10, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Brussels has a number of African influences due to the influx of African immigrants from former Belgian colonies. A great example is the number of African restaurants in town. We ate at KoKob (pictured), an upscale, trendy Ethiopian restaurant. As...
Save Place
Burg 13, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
These people claim to have a vial of Christ's blood that was given to them during or after the crusades.
Save Place
Rue des Sables 20, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Save Place
Recyclart is an collective space that partially inhabits subway station at Gare Bruxeles-Chapelle. It's a fun place to check out underground art and the group also runs a fun bar and organizes concerts.
Save Place
Brussels is considered to be the comic book capital of the world. Belgians love not only their own comic books and comic heros such as Lucky Luke, the Smurfs and the world famous TinTin, but also appreciate those from other parts of the world....
Save Place
Square de l'Atomium, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Save Place
Grand Bazar Shopping Center, Beddenstraat 2, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Every time I sit down anywhere on a trip for a cup of coffee is always considererd a "highlight" by me. One of the best things to do is to stop, breathe and have a "cuppa joe" when out and about. On one of those stops, I found this tiny cafe and...
Save Place
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Save Place
Place du Jeu de Balle, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
After a March week that included a freak snowstorm, a windstorm, and pounding rain, we woke up to a sunny day in Brussels—a perfect day to explore the Jeu de Balle market. We walked by jumbles of scarves, old records, antique silverware,...
Save Place
Rue Ravenstein 23, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
My sister and I ducked into Brussels' Bozar museum to seek refuge from the rain and noticed that the lobby was littered with scattered pieces of hanging blue film. We were intrigued as to the meaning of the unlikely art installation and were...
Save Place
Rue Montagne aux Herbes Potagères 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
One of the "must visit" places in Brussels is A la Morte Subite, which is a cafe that dates back over a hundred years. It has that real "Brussels" & "Jacques Brel" feel to it. I remember the old days when there was lots of beer being poured and...
Save Place
1380 Maison du-Roi, Belgium
Said to be the most beautiful square in the world, the Brussels Grand Place or Grote Markt (since it is in a Flemish city) is a 223 by 360 ft square located in "the heart of Europe". The square is at its best in the summer's when it is turned into...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever