Belgium for the sweet tooth
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Belgian chocolate is world renowned for it's amazing taste and diversity. Chocolatiers compete in flavors, shapes and sizes of chocolate to the delight of the rest of us.
Bondgenotenlaan 108, 3000 Leuven, Belgium
Paying a wee visit to the Bittersweet Chocolatier, while visiting Leuven, is a must! Chocolate is everywhere in Belgium but chocolate with a twist is more difficult to find. The chocolate masters at Bittersweet are doing just that, giving...
Koestraat 42, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Chocolate seems to be a Belgian obsession and many areas of the country have their own specialties and unique approaches to this popular sweet. Ghent is no different and I found a wide variety of chocolates from the traditional to the modern. My...
Appelmansstraat 5, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
Rumour has it that there are over 10,000 chocolate shops in Belgium, and that it would take a full 6 months to tour all of them. To this I say: challenge accepted. (Remind me to pack my stretchy pants) Eating chocolate is undoubtedly one of the...
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Rue de l'Eglise 112, 1150 Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, Belgium
If you still need a gift for that one person on your shopping list who doesn’t eat chocolate, head to one of the many Maison Dandoy cookie shops dotted around Brussels. Dandoy is a Belgian institution and they have been making cookies in Brussels...
Rue Ravenstein 12, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
After walking around Brussels all day we stopped at Laurent Gerbaud Chocolaterie for a little sweet pick-me-up. The new things on the menu were the sorbets, so of course I wanted to try them. I chose the mango cilantro (coriander) one and I was...
For a great shopping experience, provided that you have a wallet full of Euros, is the Sablon area of Brussels. Other than the art galleries and cafes and restaurants, you can catch the brocante, or flea market, in the square. The photo is of a...
Brussels, Belgium
If you are on a diet do not come to Belgium because sights like this one are everywhere. But if you are a chocolate lover, then this is the place for you! Everywhere you turn there are amazing chocolate stores that look just sooo good. They have...
Grand Place 21/22, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Perhaps the most famous chocolate maker from Belgium, and also world famous is Godiva Chocolatier. The company was founded in Belgium but don't let the fact that it is now a Turkish owned chocolatier put you off because everything that they make...
Mons, 7000 Mons, Belgium
It's cold and miserable but how can one say no to this? It's happening this weekend, 23-24 March in Grand Place of Mons. Go there only if you are not on a diet because you will want to try EVERYTHING :)
Meir 50, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Dominique Persoone calls himself a “shock-o-latier.” He lives up to the moniker at the Antwerp location of his Chocolate Line store. Persoone buys his cocoa beans on annual expeditions (to Peru and Mexico this year) and creates offbeat flavors—...
Rue au Beurre 31, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Maison Dandoy has been baking delicious treats in Brussels since 1829 and you'll find their famous shops scattered around Brussels. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the sights and smells of crunchy biscuits (cookies) looking much as they have...
Chaussée de Boondael 395A, 1050 Ixelles, Belgium
"Money can’t buy happiness but it can buy ice cream and that’s almost the same thing." This motto is painted across the wall of the Capoue artisanal ice cream shop on Place St. Josse. They are right. Ice cream here does equate to happiness. Capoue...
Kraanlei 79, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Some locals call cuberdons “priest hats” and others refer to them as “little noses.” Hard on the outside and gooey on the inside, the conical, raspberry-flavored treats slow-cook for five days in a 131°F room. Stock up...
Mariastraat 20, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Chocolate is everywhere in Belgium and especially in Bruges but it can get really expensive. If you do not want to spend a fortune but still want to try delicious treats, these chocolate covered marshmallows from Depla Chocolaterie are the perfect...
Brussels, Belgium
We went to Brussels the other day and finally went inside of Rose de Damas Patisserie. It's a Middle Eastern place that has the most mouth watering deserts on display. Until that day we always looked and never seem to have the time to go inside....
