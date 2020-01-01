Belgium Bound
Collected by Jordan Robbins , AFAR Staff
List View
Map View
Save Place
Kraanlei 79, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Some locals call cuberdons “priest hats” and others refer to them as “little noses.” Hard on the outside and gooey on the inside, the conical, raspberry-flavored treats slow-cook for five days in a 131°F room. Stock up...
Save Place
1000 Brussels, Belgium
This weekend, for the first time ever in Brussels, the Food Truck Festival is taking place. Today I spent almost all day there trying the food from the trucks lined up on the side of the main train station in Brussels. One of the trucks is...
Save Place
It's hard to imagine a less likely spot for a fine-dining restaurant. But DUO's food far surpasses its unassuming exterior. Watch closely, as you drive towards the Hautes Fagnes National Park in Belgium's Eastern Cantons, or you'll miss the small...
Save Place
7120 Estinnes, Belgium
Belgium may not spring to mind when you think of wines, particularly of the sparkling variety. But a small vineyard in Wallonia is producing some world-class bubbles. Domaine de Agaises has been winning awards for its signature Cuvée Seigneur...
Save Place
Rue au Beurre 31, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Maison Dandoy has been baking delicious treats in Brussels since 1829 and you'll find their famous shops scattered around Brussels. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the sights and smells of crunchy biscuits (cookies) looking much as they have...
Save Place
When Brussels Tourism announced the launch of the Tram Experience, the concept was met with some scepticism. Now, almost a year in, the tram is going strong, to great acclaim. The Tram Experience is a specially re-fitted classic tram that circles...
Save Place
Rue Stevin 168, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Ask any expat in Brussels, where to get the best hamburger, these days, and you're likely to start an argument. As little as five years ago it was like searching for the Holy Grail. Lately a dozen or more locations are serving up North America's...
Save Place
Saint-Gilles, Belgium
Britxos opened its doors in the summer of 2012 to great fanfare among Brussels expat foodie community. We were already familiar with the team, from catering company La Britannique, for their incredible food and warm, friendly service. Britxos is a...
Save Place
Jan Breydelstraat 36, 9000 Gent, Belgium
As Canadian expat in Belgium, one thing I miss is the sea (and good lobster), so when I saw "Lobster Six Ways" on the menu at the House of Eliott in Ghent, I had to try it. Far from the traditional 'crack it open and dig in' style lobster I was...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever