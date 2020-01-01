Belgium
Collected by Devon Roll
Bruges, Belgium
Across the street from the Sint-Salvatorskathedraal (St. Salvator Cathedral) you'll find this little shop that serves traditional belgian fries, brochettes, croquettes, fish sandwiches, and grilled meats on a stick. Grab your food and a Belgian...
Koestraat 42, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Chocolate seems to be a Belgian obsession and many areas of the country have their own specialties and unique approaches to this popular sweet. Ghent is no different and I found a wide variety of chocolates from the traditional to the modern. My...
Groentenmarkt 7, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Housed in the old meat market is an innovative shop and cafe, the Het Groot Vleeshuis. Here visitors can sample a variety of Ghent and Flemish foods, learning about the region along the way. One of the highlights of the restaurant is the famous...
Groentenmarkt 12, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Jenever is a juniper flavored liquor from which gin evolved. Today it’s only made in the Netherlands and Belgium and is a strong and popular drink. While the straight stuff may be a bit harsh, jenever bars also feature a wide range of flavored...
Brussels, Belgium
With a huge community of British expats in Brussels, it's hard to believe there was no decent place to get fish 'n chips. But until the opening of Bia Mara in the summer of 2012, this was a sad fact. Seafood lovers in Brussels can now rejoice. Not...
Impasse de la Fidélité 4, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Delirium Café in Brussels is nothing less than a pilgrimage for beer aficionados. Try mentioning a place with over 2000 different options, and see how starry their eyes will get. This bar is located right in the heart of Brussels, a stone...
Rue Montagne aux Herbes Potagères 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
One of the "must visit" places in Brussels is A la Morte Subite, which is a cafe that dates back over a hundred years. It has that real "Brussels" & "Jacques Brel" feel to it. I remember the old days when there was lots of beer being poured and...
Rue au Beurre 31, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Maison Dandoy has been baking delicious treats in Brussels since 1829 and you'll find their famous shops scattered around Brussels. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the sights and smells of crunchy biscuits (cookies) looking much as they have...
Rue Montagne aux Herbes Potagères 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
One of my favorite places to grab a beer and a snack is a la Mort Subite. Although it does become touristy, it is a civilized class of tourists who like to relax and grab a quiet beer and something to eat, unlike the more popular Delirium Cafe....
Rue du Marché aux Poulets 41, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
You may think you have had great fish and chips but until you go to Bia Mara, in Brussels, you have not! I used to think that in order to get great, authentic food I had to go to England and we did a couple of times since it's so close. But since...
Place Poelaert 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Visiting a country's Supreme Court may not rank high on your list of things to do, particularly when the building in question has been covered in scaffolding for almost 10 years. Brussels' Palace of Justice (Palais du Justice) has been mired in...
Burg 13, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
These people claim to have a vial of Christ's blood that was given to them during or after the crusades.
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Sint-Veerleplein 11, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Going here and seeing all the instruments of torture really sent shivers down my spine. Very cool to see but in a really creepy way, like the Human Body Exhibit :). From the top you get very nice views of Gent. Worth a visit if you are in Gent.
Avenue du Parc Royal 61, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Each spring, the Belgian Royal family opens their private greenhouse complex to the public, for a short two weeks. It is well worth braving the crowds to visit. This incredible 2.5 hectare structure was built in the late 1800s and its architecture...
Rue de l'Abbaye 55, 1495 Villers-la-Ville, Belgium
Most people know some of Belgium's best beer is brewed by monks in abbeys. These abbeys are still active and thriving. However there are many ruined abbeys dotting the countryside. Villers Abbey is one of the most beautiful and atmospheric. The...
