Belgium
Collected by Caitlin Wiegmann
Rue Gheude 56, 1070 Anderlecht, Belgium
No trip to Belgium is complete without experiencing the Belgian beer culture. The best place in Brussels to take a look at beer history is the Cantillon Brewery. Even as a non beer drinker, it’s a fascinating place to visit. One of the things that...
Avenue du Parc Royal 61, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Each spring, the Belgian Royal family opens their private greenhouse complex to the public, for a short two weeks. It is well worth braving the crowds to visit. This incredible 2.5 hectare structure was built in the late 1800s and its architecture...
Recyclart is an collective space that partially inhabits subway station at Gare Bruxeles-Chapelle. It's a fun place to check out underground art and the group also runs a fun bar and organizes concerts.
I love the National Botanic Garden of Belgium. We went there last summer when the daisies were in bloom and it looked so beautiful. This year I am looking forward to the Magnolia walk which takes place from March 30th till April 30th. It's a...
Brussels, Belgium
Brussels has a vibrant art scene with hundreds of small galleries scattered throughout the city. It can be hard to know where to begin and can feel intimidating if you aren't an art expert. Enter Brussels Art Walks—guided tours of several of the...
Boulevard de Waterloo 44, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Tucked away in tiny Parc D’Egmont, just minutes from busy Avenue Louise, is L’Orangerie. Through the week, this restaurant is popular with the ‘ladies who lunch’ and the office tower executives. However, on Sunday the atmosphere changes, when it...
Rue de l'Amigo 1-3, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you want the ultimate in 5-star luxury for your stay in Brussels, look no further than the Hotel Amigo. This Brussels institution is just steps from the UNESCO designated Grand Place and is one of Belgium’s most exclusive hotels. Enjoy views of...
Korte Nieuwstraat 24, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Located in a pair of centuries-old Flemish townhouses in the center of town, Hotel Julien epitomizes Antwerp today: traditional on the outside, cutting-edge modern on the inside. Antwerp has the chic feeling of a mini Paris. Korte Nieuwstraat 24,...
Meir, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Antwerp, like the rest of Belgium, is full of friteries or frituurs. One of the best in this Flemish city is Frituur No. 1, located at #1 Hoogstraat, which is just a short walk from the main square.
Torfbrug 5, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
We spent the evening walking around Antwerp looking for a restaurant that would offer a different kind of mussels than the ones we had until now. We found it at the tavern-restaurant Bacino, right next to the Cathedral of Our Lady. This dish is...
Keizerstraat 16, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Three 17th-century gabled homes were connected to create Antwerp’s quirkiest hotel, De Witte Lelie. Owners Ann and Bart Busschop stocked 11 rooms with such personal touches as paintings by the hotel’s night receptionist. Grab a drink at the...
Meir 50, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Dominique Persoone calls himself a “shock-o-latier.” He lives up to the moniker at the Antwerp location of his Chocolate Line store. Persoone buys his cocoa beans on annual expeditions (to Peru and Mexico this year) and creates offbeat flavors—...
Markt, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Come for the chocolate, stay for the frites; and the beer for that matter. The Belgian chefs introduced the fried potato two centuries before the French got around to them. The Flemish have their Brussels sprouts and Belgian waffles, but when I'm...
Orval 1, 6823 Florenville, Belgium
You cannot visit the current Orval Abbey but for a small fee you can visit the Orval Abbey ruins. By the 12th century, this Cistercian abbey isolated in the Gaume Forest had become one of the most famous and richest in Europe. After a film on...
Kammenstraat 81, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Imagine listening to classical music while surrounded by the art and architecture of a former Augustine monastery. At the AMUZ concert hall in Antwerp, Belgium, you can do just that. AMUZ is home to the Laus Polyphoniea concert series each summer....
Rue au Beurre 31, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Maison Dandoy has been baking delicious treats in Brussels since 1829 and you'll find their famous shops scattered around Brussels. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the sights and smells of crunchy biscuits (cookies) looking much as they have...
When Brussels Tourism announced the launch of the Tram Experience, the concept was met with some scepticism. Now, almost a year in, the tram is going strong, to great acclaim. The Tram Experience is a specially re-fitted classic tram that circles...
Bruges, Belgium
Brugge is a fairy tale come true, with all those walkable streets and beautiful canal waterways. You're guaranteed to love this town. Yes, boat excursions aimed to tourists can be unbearably cheesy, but the five small companies that operate these...
Vrijdagmarkt 22-23, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
I'll be the first to admit, a museum of printing didn't sound terribly exciting to me, at first. Antwerp Belgium's Plantin-Moretus Museum certainly changed my mind. This is the only museum on the UNESCO World Heritage list and the recognition is...
