Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Belgium

Collected by Ruth Rubio
List View
Map View
Save Place

Markt

Markt, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Come for the chocolate, stay for the frites; and the beer for that matter. The Belgian chefs introduced the fried potato two centuries before the French got around to them. The Flemish have their Brussels sprouts and Belgian waffles, but when I'm...
More Details >
Save Place

Basilica of the Holy Blood

Burg 13, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
These people claim to have a vial of Christ's blood that was given to them during or after the crusades.
More Details >
Save Place

Depla Chocolaterie

Mariastraat 20, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Chocolate is everywhere in Belgium and especially in Bruges but it can get really expensive. If you do not want to spend a fortune but still want to try delicious treats, these chocolate covered marshmallows from Depla Chocolaterie are the perfect...
More Details >
Save Place

Market Place

Markt 20, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
A fairy-tale city must have its fairy-tale square—and this is it. Located in Bruges's center where the tight web of quaint streets and lanes opens up to breathe, gabled mansions stand shoulder to shoulder and colorful pennants flutter in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Half Moon Brewery

Wijngaardstraat 7-9, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Beer is more than a thirst quencher in Belgium, it's part of the national culture. This family-run brewery has produced local ales for centuries, by six generations of the current owners, the Maes family. They invite you to indulge in nostalgia,...
More Details >
Save Place

't Brugs Beertje

Kemelstraat 5, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Between the bottled selection and draft offerings, you'll have an impressive 300 beer varieties to choose from here. If that sounds intimidating, the genial staff will put you at ease, happily dispensing descriptions of dubbels, tripels, gueuzes,...
More Details >
Save Place

Place Flagey Sunday Market

Eugène Flageyplein, 1050 Elsene, Belgium
Every neighbourhood in Brussels has a street market at least once a week. They vary in size but most have a mix of local produce, baked goods, cheap clothing and household goods. Most have at least a couple of street food options, usually...
More Details >
Save Place

Parc Leopold

1000 Brussels, Belgium
Parc Leopold is a little hidden gem near the EU Commission buildings in Brussels. There are plenty of shady benches surrounding a duck pond and it’s generally a quiet, family-friendly green space. Recently, the best thing about Parc Leopold is the...
More Details >
Save Place

Café de la Presse

Avenue Louise 493, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium
With its retro-chic interior and free Wi-Fi, Cafe de la Press is a favourite with the hipster crowd in Brussels. You’ll find an equal mix of lunching expats, location independent travellers, trendy young Belgians and a whole lot of iMacs. On a...
More Details >
Save Place

Grand Place

1000 Brussels, Belgium
The Grand Place in Brussels is the magnificent main square in Brussels. The square is the main tourist attraction in Brussels and is surrounded by numerous cafes and shops. Most of the buildings were constructed in the late 17th century, although...
More Details >
Save Place

Musical Instrument Museum

Rue Montagne de la Cour 2, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
My favourite building in Brussels is the Old England on Mont des Arts, just around the corner from Place Royal. It’s a striking concoction of steel and glass in the Art Nouveau style Brussels is so famous for. But what’s on the inside is just as...
More Details >
Save Place

Belga Queen

Rue du Fossé aux Loups 32, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
For an elegant yet trendy meal in Brussels, featuring great Belgian ingredients, a visit to Belga Queen is a must. This restaurant is in a stunning setting, inside a former bank. The period features of the bank remain, but are contrasted by modern...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Bier Circus

Rue de l'Enseignement 57, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you want a Belgian Beer experience that doesn’t involve crowds of drunken stag-parties and tourists, head to the Bier Circus. Brussels beer aficionados head here to find rare Belgian beers and traditional dishes like Stoofvlees (beef stewed in...
More Details >
Save Place

USE-IT Tourist Info for Young People

Ravensteingalerij 25, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
If you’re looking for a slightly more alternative tour of Brussels, designed for young people (and those of us who are still young at heart), make your way to Saint Catherine’s Square and visit the Use-It office for a free map. Use-It offices are...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Tips + News Europe’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules, Explained
  3. 3 Trending News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  4. 4 Longreads The God of Silence Speaks Up
  5. 5 Air Travel This Airport Just Became the World’s First to Get a Five-Star COVID-19 Rating

More From AFAR

Europe’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules, Explained
Europe’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules, Explained
Fort Myers and Sanibel Island
Fort Myers and Sanibel Island
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
Archaeologists Discover 27 Ancient Coffins at Egyptian Pyramid
Archaeologists Discover 27 Ancient Coffins at Egyptian Pyramid