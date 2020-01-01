Belgium
Collected by Ruth Rubio
Markt, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Come for the chocolate, stay for the frites; and the beer for that matter. The Belgian chefs introduced the fried potato two centuries before the French got around to them. The Flemish have their Brussels sprouts and Belgian waffles, but when I'm...
Burg 13, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
These people claim to have a vial of Christ's blood that was given to them during or after the crusades.
Mariastraat 20, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Chocolate is everywhere in Belgium and especially in Bruges but it can get really expensive. If you do not want to spend a fortune but still want to try delicious treats, these chocolate covered marshmallows from Depla Chocolaterie are the perfect...
Markt 20, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
A fairy-tale city must have its fairy-tale square—and this is it. Located in Bruges's center where the tight web of quaint streets and lanes opens up to breathe, gabled mansions stand shoulder to shoulder and colorful pennants flutter in the...
Wijngaardstraat 7-9, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Beer is more than a thirst quencher in Belgium, it's part of the national culture. This family-run brewery has produced local ales for centuries, by six generations of the current owners, the Maes family. They invite you to indulge in nostalgia,...
Kemelstraat 5, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Between the bottled selection and draft offerings, you'll have an impressive 300 beer varieties to choose from here. If that sounds intimidating, the genial staff will put you at ease, happily dispensing descriptions of dubbels, tripels, gueuzes,...
Eugène Flageyplein, 1050 Elsene, Belgium
Every neighbourhood in Brussels has a street market at least once a week. They vary in size but most have a mix of local produce, baked goods, cheap clothing and household goods. Most have at least a couple of street food options, usually...
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Parc Leopold is a little hidden gem near the EU Commission buildings in Brussels. There are plenty of shady benches surrounding a duck pond and it’s generally a quiet, family-friendly green space. Recently, the best thing about Parc Leopold is the...
Avenue Louise 493, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium
With its retro-chic interior and free Wi-Fi, Cafe de la Press is a favourite with the hipster crowd in Brussels. You’ll find an equal mix of lunching expats, location independent travellers, trendy young Belgians and a whole lot of iMacs. On a...
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Rue Montagne de la Cour 2, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
My favourite building in Brussels is the Old England on Mont des Arts, just around the corner from Place Royal. It’s a striking concoction of steel and glass in the Art Nouveau style Brussels is so famous for. But what’s on the inside is just as...
Rue du Fossé aux Loups 32, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
For an elegant yet trendy meal in Brussels, featuring great Belgian ingredients, a visit to Belga Queen is a must. This restaurant is in a stunning setting, inside a former bank. The period features of the bank remain, but are contrasted by modern...
Rue de l'Enseignement 57, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
If you want a Belgian Beer experience that doesn’t involve crowds of drunken stag-parties and tourists, head to the Bier Circus. Brussels beer aficionados head here to find rare Belgian beers and traditional dishes like Stoofvlees (beef stewed in...
Ravensteingalerij 25, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
If you’re looking for a slightly more alternative tour of Brussels, designed for young people (and those of us who are still young at heart), make your way to Saint Catherine’s Square and visit the Use-It office for a free map. Use-It offices are...