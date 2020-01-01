Belgium
Collected by Ingrid Wong
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. It is quite interesting to learn about the history of Max Waffels, founded by Pierre Max Consael in 1839. It is a sixth-generation family business that started by selling treats and...
Ghent, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. What perfect timing to arrive in Ghent in the midst of the Gentse Feesten festival. This music and theater festival starts on the Saturday before July 21st and lasts for 10 days. If you...
Jan Breydelstraat 5, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. The Design Museum of Ghent is located in a beautiful 18th-century house that belonged to a rich Flemish family. The original parquet floors and the decorated walls and ceiling are well...
Gewad, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Named after the BBC TV series, this restaurant is a nostalgic gem and a decorated celebration of the 1920s. This is the favorite era of Freddy, the owner of the restaurant. He collects...
Brabantdam 134, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. de Vitrine (The Window) is one of the newer restaurants everyone is talking about in Ghent these days. It is located in an old butcher shop in the southern quarter of the city, which is...
Nederkouter 109, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. A winning concept of a launderette combined with a cafe is now getting a twist and raising its functional appeal with the addition of a hairdresser. It’s all under one roof in a...
Rue Antoine Dansaert, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
I love it when I can find almost everything I need on one street. Rue Antoine Dansaert is that kind of place. This chic boulevard buzzes with creativity from almost every boutique or colorful cafe. In addition, you’ll have fun discovering some...
Rue Vandenbussche 54, 1030 Bruxelles, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. If you want to see how the locals spend their summer Friday afternoons when the days are long and the weather is nice, after visiting Avenue Louis Bertrand keep walking up the hill to the...
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Brussels is well known for its Art Nouveau buildings and structures dotted along the city. If you like the Art Nouveau style, I highly recommend taking the 92 tram from the Royal Palace...
Koningsplein 1, 1000 Brussel, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. I was quite happy to discover the Magritte Museum in Brussels, because Magritte is one of my favorite Belgian surrealist artists. The building is part of the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in...
Mariastraat 38, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. For a small city, Bruges has quite a lot of museums (16). I ended up visiting the Memling Museum, also known as Sint Jan Hospital Museum. The museum has six paintings by Hans Memling, a...
Walplein, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Did you know there are 700 kinds of beer brewed in Belgium? Neither did I, but I was happy to find out about it when I visited the family brewery, De Halve Maan, and took a guided tour....
Wijngaardstraat 16, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. The Flemish beguinages are a unique testimony to the medieval “women’s” movement in Flanders. Beguines were “religious women” either widowed or older unmarried women who wished to live an...
Simon Stevinplein 19, 8000 Brugge, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. If there is a specific moment or event that I can pinpoint and say it was the highlight of my trip, I can easily say that sniffing cocoa powder at The Chocolate Line in Bruges was...
Nationalestraat, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Being in Antwerp and not visiting the ModeNatie Museum is like being in Beijing and not walking on the Great Wall. The complex includes the Flanders Fashion Institute, MoMu Fashion...
Lombardenvest 2, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. This is a must see store in Antwerp. The small shop opened in 1884 and features an impressive collection of high quality gloves. The store interior looks much like it did the year it...
Mont Verdieping, Hanzestedenplaats 1, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Museum aan de Stroom, or MAS, (Museum on the Stream) is one of the most significant cultural and architectural buildings in Antwerp. The museum is entirely dedicated to the city of...
Ellermanstraat, 2060 Antwerpen, Belgium
This urban park with trees, playground, and beach lounge chairs is the perfect substitute for a beach scene in Antwerp. It was quite a surprising and fun discovery. Located in the north of the city (you need to take a bus to get there), the area...
Marnixplaats 14, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. It is always good to know where the “cool” local people hang out, and Vitrin, a cafe and cocktail bar with outdoor chairs and tables is packed with young and hip Antwerpenese. Vitrin is...
Graanmarkt 13, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Named after the building where it is located, Graanmarkt 13 is (as its title says) “a special house where every floor tells a story.” This beautiful building that was originally a bank...
