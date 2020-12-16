Belgium
Collected by Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert
Place Jourdan 1, 1040 Etterbeek, Belgium
Despite the moniker, fries are 100% Belgian. At least that's what locals and expats alike believe. Having lived in Brussels for six years, I ate my fair share of frites. Mayonnaise is the sauce of choice for most, but me? Oh la la. I prefer the...
1000 Brussels, Belgium
This weekend, for the first time ever in Brussels, the Food Truck Festival is taking place. Today I spent almost all day there trying the food from the trucks lined up on the side of the main train station in Brussels. One of the trucks is...
Place Poelaert 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Visiting a country's Supreme Court may not rank high on your list of things to do, particularly when the building in question has been covered in scaffolding for almost 10 years. Brussels' Palace of Justice (Palais du Justice) has been mired in...
Oude Houtlei 110, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Centrally located, the sumptuous Hôtel Verhaegen is a mine of local history. Formerlya private mansion inhabited by barons and counts, the five room hotel has been carefully restored by its current owners, a pair of interior designers. Original...
Hertogstraat 42, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Waterzooi (VAT-ter-zo-ey) is a traditional Flemishstew made with chicken, vegetables, cream, and eggyolks. (In years past, chicken was omitted in favor offish plucked from the city’s waterways.) In the trendyPatershol quarter, order a much-lauded...
Kraanlei 79, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Some locals call cuberdons “priest hats” and others refer to them as “little noses.” Hard on the outside and gooey on the inside, the conical, raspberry-flavored treats slow-cook for five days in a 131°F room. Stock up...
Place Royale 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
One of many reasons to visit Brussels, my beloved former home, is the Magritte Museum near Place Royale, opened in 2009. Inside is a wonderful and expansive collection of the Belgian's work, but outside, my daughter and I found the windows were...
