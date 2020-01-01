Belgian wonders
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
We have the amazing opportunity to live in Belgium for a few years and love it. A very small country with so much to offer. We love the country, the food, the people. You can never be bored here, there is always something to do.
Save Place
Grote Markt 34, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
We decided one weekend to go to Ypres to see the war memorials and cemeteries and did some research about it, and it looked great as far as architecture goes but when we got there is was just amazing. I new the Cloth Hall will be impressive but to...
Save Place
Avenue Van Praet, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Chinese pavilion was built on the edge of the Royal Estate at Laeken on the orders of King Leopold II between 1901 and 1910. The wooden paneling on the outside of the Chinese Pavilion and its entry pavilion were sculpted in Shanghai. We went...
Save Place
Rue du Château 11, 7970 Beloeil, Belgium
We went there last Spring and loved it. At the time it was hosting a lilies exhibit so it was ornamented with the most beautiful lilies I had ever seen. I am not sure if it happens every year, I wish I would have asked...but exhibit or not this is...
Save Place
Rue du Marché aux Poulets 41, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
You may think you have had great fish and chips but until you go to Bia Mara, in Brussels, you have not! I used to think that in order to get great, authentic food I had to go to England and we did a couple of times since it's so close. But since...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
How can one not fall in love with Brugge? The architecture, the colors, the food, the chocolate! It is always such a pleasure to walk around, sit at a cafe or have a nice meal. We actually ate at Panier D'or and the food was excellent and the...
Save Place
Rue du Château 30, 7021 Mons, Belgium
We had heard about this charming little castle in Le Havre and went to check it out and on that day there was a big Civil War reenactment right next to the castle. We could not believe our eyes and tried getting some info but nobody spoke English...
Save Place
Place de l'Evêché 1, 7500 Tournai, Belgium
Tournai is the perfect place to spend a Saturday afternoon. Visit the amazing Notre Dame Cathedral, go up in the Belfry which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List or just have a coffee at a cafe in the square and watch the world go by. Looking...
Save Place
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Save Place
Domaine de Cambron, 7940 Brugelette, Belgium
Pairi Daiza (formerly Paradisio) is a privately owned zoo and botanical garden located in Brugelette in the province of Hainaut in Belgium. The zoo is located on the site of the former Cistercian Cambron Abbey, and is home to over 4,000 animals....
Save Place
Ghent, Belgium
No wonder I love Gent so much, every time I go it offers me a different set of photos :). And no matter the season, it's always beautiful, always welcoming, always full of life and always abundant with great restaurants, sightseeing, shopping and...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
Ah Brugge, with it's wonderful canals, fabulous main square, amazing restaurants and lots of chocolate. I love it every time I go but I do try to avoid going in summer as it gets really crowded with tourists. But no matter the season, Brugge is...
Save Place
Avenue du Football 1, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Located at the foot of the Atomium, Mini Europe is the only park where you can have a tour around Europe in a few short hours. A truly unique voyage ! Stroll amid the typical ambiance of the most beautiful towns of the Old Continent.
Save Place
Congostraat 9, 3500 Hasselt, Belgium
Do you like gardens and Japanese culture? Then you should certainly come to Hasselt. For twenty years, there has been a piece of Japan here. An idealized portion of nature, it's a miniaturization of reality reconstructed like the Japanese have...
Save Place
Sint-Veerleplein 11, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Going here and seeing all the instruments of torture really sent shivers down my spine. Very cool to see but in a really creepy way, like the Human Body Exhibit :). From the top you get very nice views of Gent. Worth a visit if you are in Gent.
Save Place
Dinant, Belgium
For a wonderful, relaxing weekend try Dinant. It has great architecture, great views from the fortress on top of the mountain and great food. Sit a cafe and watch the world go by in one of Belgium's most beautiful cities.
Save Place
Ghent, Belgium
Ah Gent, my favorite of all the Belgian cities! This city has all a traveler might need, great sightseeing, amazing food, fabulous shopping, Belgian chocolate, nice hotels and hostels. If you visit Belgium do not miss Gent.
Save Place
Brussels, Belgium
This is a weekend dedicated to Belgian beers. Small and big breweries present their beer on the Grand-Place. The entrance is free, the tastings have to be paid. And if you are not a beer fan, go for the amazing, fresh oysters sold by different...
Save Place
Chimay, Belgium
Chimay is one of the 6 Trappist beers in Belgium. If you go to the monastery do stop at the restaurant, situated about 1-2 miles before the monastery, as they serve some great steak made with Chimay beer sauce, Chimay cheeses and of course Chimay...
Save Place
Orval 1, 6823 Florenville, Belgium
You cannot visit the current Orval Abbey but for a small fee you can visit the Orval Abbey ruins. By the 12th century, this Cistercian abbey isolated in the Gaume Forest had become one of the most famous and richest in Europe. After a film on...
Save Place
Namur, Belgium
One of my favorite things to do in Belgium is go to various markets, try great hams, cheeses, local food cooked there. The farmer market in Namur was not a disappointment. All that we got was yum so give it a try :)
Save Place
Grand Place 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Besides the amazing food and drinks that you can enjoy in many Belgian restaurants, the decorations are fascinating too. Some of them are simply awesome—like the Roy D'Espagne in Grand Place, Brussels. I had some great mussels in a fabulous...
Save Place
Leuven, Belgium
We visited Leuven, Belgium and loved it. All the cafes and fabulous architecture, too bad it was below 0 degrees :). So now I am waiting for summer to be able to fully enjoy this wonderful city.
Save Place
Rue du Parc 2, 4577 Modave, Belgium
The Chateau is gorgeous at any time of the year but at Christmas time it's extra special as each room gets decorated with Christmas trees and beautiful ornaments. We went this past Christmas and I loved it. I cannot wait for next Christmas!
Save Place
Siberiastraat, 2030 Antwerpen, Belgium
As the Flemish name, Het Pomphuis, suggests, this restaurant is in what was once a pumping station in Antwerp's docklands area. These days, the neighbourhood is becoming a trendy place to see and be seen and Het Pomphuis is where locals go to eat....
Save Place
I love the National Botanic Garden of Belgium. We went there last summer when the daisies were in bloom and it looked so beautiful. This year I am looking forward to the Magnolia walk which takes place from March 30th till April 30th. It's a...
Save Place
Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium
You could easily walk right by the entrance to the International Rose Garden of Coloma, without a hint to the beauty that waits inside. The small town of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, not far from Brussels, is home to one of Europe's largest rose gardens,...
Save Place
Rue de l'Abbaye 55, 1495 Villers-la-Ville, Belgium
Most people know some of Belgium's best beer is brewed by monks in abbeys. These abbeys are still active and thriving. However there are many ruined abbeys dotting the countryside. Villers Abbey is one of the most beautiful and atmospheric. The...
Save Place
Brussels, Belgium
With a huge community of British expats in Brussels, it's hard to believe there was no decent place to get fish 'n chips. But until the opening of Bia Mara in the summer of 2012, this was a sad fact. Seafood lovers in Brussels can now rejoice. Not...
Save Place
When Brussels Tourism announced the launch of the Tram Experience, the concept was met with some scepticism. Now, almost a year in, the tram is going strong, to great acclaim. The Tram Experience is a specially re-fitted classic tram that circles...
Save Place
Saint-Gilles, Belgium
Britxos opened its doors in the summer of 2012 to great fanfare among Brussels expat foodie community. We were already familiar with the team, from catering company La Britannique, for their incredible food and warm, friendly service. Britxos is a...
Save Place
Ixelles, Belgium
The food truck revolution is coming to Brussels and a great introduction is Keep On Toasting. Keep On Toasting travels around Brussels, serving up gourmet toasties, toasted sandwiches inspired by the traditional croque monsieur. These are far from...
Save Place
Avenue du Parc Royal 61, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Each spring, the Belgian Royal family opens their private greenhouse complex to the public, for a short two weeks. It is well worth braving the crowds to visit. This incredible 2.5 hectare structure was built in the late 1800s and its architecture...
Save Place
1083 Brussels, Belgium
The basilica itself is not very impressive on the inside but it does host great events. We went to an orchid expo last year and saw that they are hosting some concerts this year. The panorama is pretty great too.
Save Place
Mons, 7000 Mons, Belgium
It's cold and miserable but how can one say no to this? It's happening this weekend, 23-24 March in Grand Place of Mons. Go there only if you are not on a diet because you will want to try EVERYTHING :)
Save Place
Mons, Belgium
Mons may not be as spectacular as Brussels or other cities in Belgium but it is very charming and worth a visit. The Grand Place is riddled with cafes, there are festivals all the time so even though it's small it offers lots of fun. Together with...
Save Place
Jan Breydelstraat 36, 9000 Gent, Belgium
As Canadian expat in Belgium, one thing I miss is the sea (and good lobster), so when I saw "Lobster Six Ways" on the menu at the House of Eliott in Ghent, I had to try it. Far from the traditional 'crack it open and dig in' style lobster I was...
Save Place
Brussels, Belgium
If you are on a diet do not come to Belgium because sights like this one are everywhere. But if you are a chocolate lover, then this is the place for you! Everywhere you turn there are amazing chocolate stores that look just sooo good. They have...
Save Place
Koestraat 42, 9000 Gent, Belgium
Chocolate seems to be a Belgian obsession and many areas of the country have their own specialties and unique approaches to this popular sweet. Ghent is no different and I found a wide variety of chocolates from the traditional to the modern. My...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever