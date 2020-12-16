Beijing Chaoyang for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Beijing is a city with an extraordinary history, as well as a powerful 21st century edge. Wander the Forbidden City, admire the futuristic architecture of the Olympic Park, and experience local culture in the hutongs of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.
China, Beijing Shi, Chaoyang Qu, SanYuan Qiao, E 3rd Ring Rd N, 东三环北路甲2号 邮政编码: 100027
It is said that a trip to Beijing can’t be complete without having a real Peking duck experience. I tried the Peking duck at the biggest Peking duck restaurant in the world—Quanjude (全聚德). This restaurant is assigned by the Chinese authorities to...
3 Chongwenmen Outer St, Chong Wen Men, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
One of my favorite moments in Beijing was sitting around the cozy circular bar at Noodle Bar for front-row action of the chef pulling our noodles by hand. The menu is simple and straightforward: all noodle soup with your choice of brisket, tendon...
3 Xinbi St, Xicheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100051
This gleaming performing arts center, sometimes called the Giant Egg, was designed by French architect Paul Andreu and inaugurated in 2007. The ellipsoid dome, made of titanium and glass and surrounded by a man-made lake, looks a bit like a...
Qian Hai Bei Yan, ShiChaHai, Xicheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100009
One element of experiential travel is in the local transportation; in Beijing, the hutong pedicab tour is a great way to experience the city and learn how people lived, both past and present. Pedicabs wind through the narrow streets with open...
1 Tiantan E Rd, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100061
This complex of Taoist religious buildings was constructed in the early 15th century under the Yongle Emperor, who also commissioned the Forbidden City, just to the north. The temple's central building is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, a...
61 S Luogu Alley, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100007
If you're looking for something more original than the ubiquitous "I climbed the Great Wall" T-shirt, then look no further. Plastered is an original design T-shirt shop that specializes in tongue-in-cheek treatments of Chinese and Beijing culture....
