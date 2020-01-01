Beijing
Collected by June Yip
List View
Map View
Save Place
141 Chaoyangmen Outer St, Chao Wai, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Dongyue Temple is a Yuan dynasty Taoist temple, founded in 1319. Dongyue is dedicated to the god of Mount Tai, the Taoist god of the underworld. Often erroneously referred to as the god of hell—as Taoism as no concept of hell like that of Western...
Save Place
Most big cities in China, of sufficient age and with sufficient mind to preserve the old, have a bell tower and a drum tower. Usually, these are in the town square or somewhere nearby. In Beijing, they are located on the city's famous center line...
Save Place
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, 瓷器库胡同2
Li Qun Duck Restaurant is hidden in a Qianmen hutong. (To find it, follow the ducks painted on the hutong walls!) The restaurant doesn't put on airs, and feels effortlessly authentic despite the fact that pictures of statesman and ambassadors who...
Save Place
China, Beijing Shi, Haidian Qu, 颐和园宫门前街1号
The Aman Summer Palace allows guests to experience a piece of history in an utterly beautiful setting with hilltop temples, shimmering lakes, and marble bridges. The Summer Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was burnt down by a coalition...
Save Place
Xicheng District, Beijing, China
The world's seventh-largest public square is best known in the West for the 1989 student protests, but this is also where, on October 1, 1949, Mao Zedong founded the People's Republic of China. The square was named for Tiananmen (which translates...
Save Place
Wangfujing St, WangFuJing, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100738
Don't expect to find any Beijing residents on Wangfujing Snack Street, home of spiders, scorpions, starfish and pretty much anything else that can be skewered and cooked. This is firm tourist territory, a place for visitors to test their mettle...
Save Place
13 Guozijian St, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
The Imperial College is where Chosen scholars (who had already passed the county and provincial examinations) would go to study for the national and palace examinations. As a teacher living in Beijing, I find China educational history fascinating;...
Save Place
1 Tiantan E Rd, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100061
This complex of Taoist religious buildings was constructed in the early 15th century under the Yongle Emperor, who also commissioned the Forbidden City, just to the north. The temple's central building is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, a...
Save Place
61 S Luogu Alley, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100007
If you're looking for something more original than the ubiquitous "I climbed the Great Wall" T-shirt, then look no further. Plastered is an original design T-shirt shop that specializes in tongue-in-cheek treatments of Chinese and Beijing culture....
Save Place
3 Chongwenmen Outer St, Chong Wen Men, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
One of my favorite moments in Beijing was sitting around the cozy circular bar at Noodle Bar for front-row action of the chef pulling our noodles by hand. The menu is simple and straightforward: all noodle soup with your choice of brisket, tendon...
Save Place
3 Hufang Rd, Xicheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
While visiting Beijing on a Fulbright over the summer, we were given the opportunity to attend a traditional Peking Opera. Though the show was entirely in Mandarin, it was highly entertaining and lively. The vibrant colors of the venue, coupled...
Save Place
21 Dongsi 12th Alley, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Having donkey meat for lunch might sound as appealing as the scorpion kebabs for sale in Dong'anmen market but there are some important differences. First of all, the scorpions are for tourists. Second, and more importantly, Wang's donkey burgers...
Save Place
China, Beijing, Dongcheng, Andingmen, Zhonglouwan Hutong, 临9号
The old hutongs [alleys] near Drum Tower are lined with nameless snack shops selling what I call Chinese fast food. One staple is shui jiao, which are boiled dumplings typically filled with pork and fennel. You dip them in vinegar and soy sauce...
Save Place
11 Zengguang Rd, Haidian Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Hai Wan Ju is a cheap spot to taste Beijing folk cooking. They make very good noodles—handmade, of course. The zha jiang mian—noodles with fried bean sauce and vegetables—is a classic Beijing noodle dish. Here, they also add pork. —Fuchsia Dunlop...
Save Place
Chaoyang, Beijing, China
Ritan Park is one of Beijing's greatest green lungs, the other being Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) park. Like Tiantan, Rtan is the site of an altar that was used by Chinese emperors to pray to specific deities ( in this case the sun) for good fortune...
Save Place
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, Dongsi 10th Alley, 东四十条甲22号南新仓商务大厦1-2层
You can’t leave Beijing without having Peking duck at Da Dong. I eat the crisp skin first, dipped in sugar. Then I pile the skin, meat, leek, cucumber, and sweet, fermented sauce onto pancakes. I finish by drinking the broth from the carcass. —...
Save Place
Donghuashi Beili, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Yunteng Binguan specializes in the cooking of the Yunnan province. The restaurant is hard to find, but their cheese is worth the hunt. It’s like a milk cake of fresh curd topped with fried Szechuan peppercorn. —Fuchsia Dunlop Bldg. 7, Dong Hua Shi...
Save Place
13 Fensiting Hutong, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Ningxia is a region that borders Inner Mongolia. The food reflects the desert and grassland terrain. Go to the restaurant at the Ningxia Hotel for fantastic steamed mutton with wild herbs. Instead of the rice you’d find in southern China, here you...
Save Place
1 E Chang'an Ave, Wang Fu Jing, Dongcheng Qu, China
Dining at Made in China at the Grand Hyatt is expensive, but the staff creates an excellent experience. Open kitchens allow you to catch a glimpse of the Peking ducks roasting in ovens over fruitwood-fueled fires. I always order the dumplings. —...
Save Place
Building 1 No 11 Sanlitun Road Chaoyang, Sanlitun Road, 东城区北京市 China, 100027
Sanlitun was once a run-down district for young expats and broke students looking for a fun night out. But when the Opposite House, with its modern, green-paneled facade, landed in the middle of this formerly hedonistic paradise, things went...
Save Place
"Guijie" street is lined with hole-in-the-wall hot pot places. It's also home to one of my favorite courtyard restaurants, Huajiayiyuan 花家怡园, which serves some of the best Peking roast duck in the city. There's even a kung-fu noodle master and tea...
Save Place
Yong An Tang （ Cao Chang Di Cun ）, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100096
Venture beyond the rampant commercialization of 798 Art District, and head to Caochangdi. It's only a 10-min taxi ride from 798, and the galleries you'll find here are architectural beauties to admire themselves. A handful of galleries curate...
Save Place
Sanlitun, Chaoyang, China, 100027
A great pit stop from shopping at Sanlitun Village North. Great coffees, cupcakes and macaroons. I however really dig their soups and set lunches of wraps and salads.
Save Place
Chaoyang, Beijing, China
The UCCA is home to a number of spaces dedicated to contemporary art exhibitions. It's pretty amazing entering a Bauhaus-inspired architectural space filled with pop culture icons, printed on hundreds of lamps—quite a feast for the eyes! In the...
Save Place
Dong Si Shi Tiao Jia 34 Hao Yuan, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100001
A local favorite for Peking duck, Chef Dong's menu has evolved over the years to encompass a more contemporary style of food. The geoduck clam dish, presented in an ice-ball and served with Sichuan peppers, is one such effort, but the mainstay is...
Save Place
甲9 Fuxing Road, Beijing, Haidian Qu, Beijing Shi, China
This museum on the west side of Beijing curates interesting, but less publicized exhibitions. Head next door to the military museum. The building is huge with high ceilings, giving the visitor the impression that everything is built on a massive...
Save Place
3 Xinbi St, Xicheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100051
This gleaming performing arts center, sometimes called the Giant Egg, was designed by French architect Paul Andreu and inaugurated in 2007. The ellipsoid dome, made of titanium and glass and surrounded by a man-made lake, looks a bit like a...
Save Place
Building 1 No 11 Sanlitun Road Chaoyang, Sanlitun Road, 东城区北京市 China, 100027
The posh Chinese restaurant inside the trendy Sanlitun hotel the Opposite House has a pretty broad menu. There are spicy Sichuan standards, like mapo doufu (cubes of white tofu suspended in chili oil, served here with minced beef) and skewers of...
Save Place
42 Guozijian St, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100007
Located off the busy streets in the middle of a quiet hutong alley, this store has gone from modest to modern chic, and has moved into beautiful furniture. They used to have beautiful laser-cut wood accessories made by Chinese designers and have...
Save Place
19 Sanlitun Rd, SanLiTun, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100001
This venue has permanently closed. This store in Taikoo Li North, run by media mogul Hung Huang, has a beautiful and carefully curated selection of local Chinese designers and artists. Many of these signature designs, often found nowhere else, are...
Save Place
22 Jiuxianqiao Rd, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100016
The Swire Hotels group has infused the business hotel concept with a jolt of hipness. East is located in the Lido neighborhood on the fringe of northeast 4th Ring Road, removed from some of the hustle and bustle of Beijing’s center. In spite...
Save Place
48 Liangmaqiao Rd, SanYuan Qiao, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100096
The Four Seasons Beijing has a courtyard "siheyuan" layout with modern Chinese touches to the interiors and a cascading wall of butterflies by Australian artist Jayne Dyer - the trend of atrium hotels seem to be back in the last few years. The...
Save Place
1 Chaoyang Park West Rd, Chaoyang Qu, China
It's not always easy to find good cheese and wine in China, and when you do it comes with a high price tag. This cosy spot at Chaoyang West Gate serves up a great selection of French cheeses. It's largely a little expat enclave, so stop in if...
Popular Stories
- 1 Travel News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 2 Travel News Europe Proposes Extending Travel Ban Until June 15
- 3 Travel News What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
- 4 Travel News Iceland Begins to Reopen After Rigorous Testing Helps Contain Coronavirus Outbreak
- 5 Longreads Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time