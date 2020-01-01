beijing
Collected by Allison Mitchell
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, Dongsi 10th Alley, 东四十条甲22号南新仓商务大厦1-2层
You can’t leave Beijing without having Peking duck at Da Dong. I eat the crisp skin first, dipped in sugar. Then I pile the skin, meat, leek, cucumber, and sweet, fermented sauce onto pancakes. I finish by drinking the broth from the carcass. —...
21 Dongsi 12th Alley, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Having donkey meat for lunch might sound as appealing as the scorpion kebabs for sale in Dong'anmen market but there are some important differences. First of all, the scorpions are for tourists. Second, and more importantly, Wang's donkey burgers...
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, 北翔凤胡同11号
I first went to this restaurant, hidden deep in a crumbling hutong (alleyway) neighborhood, by myself in a rickshaw one foggy November evening. It’s one of those unique, authentic finds that have remained intact for decades. The roast duck is...
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, 瓷器库胡同2
Li Qun Duck Restaurant is hidden in a Qianmen hutong. (To find it, follow the ducks painted on the hutong walls!) The restaurant doesn't put on airs, and feels effortlessly authentic despite the fact that pictures of statesman and ambassadors who...
China, Beijing Shi, Chaoyang Qu, SanYuan Qiao, E 3rd Ring Rd N, 东三环北路甲2号 邮政编码: 100027
It is said that a trip to Beijing can’t be complete without having a real Peking duck experience. I tried the Peking duck at the biggest Peking duck restaurant in the world—Quanjude (全聚德). This restaurant is assigned by the Chinese authorities to...
1 E Chang'an Ave, Wang Fu Jing, Dongcheng Qu, China
Dining at Made in China at the Grand Hyatt is expensive, but the staff creates an excellent experience. Open kitchens allow you to catch a glimpse of the Peking ducks roasting in ovens over fruitwood-fueled fires. I always order the dumplings. —...
231 Nanjing W Rd, RenMin GuangChang, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
The Shanghai Race Club, built by the British in the 1800s, is a lingering reminder that horseraces were once held here, just south of Nanjing Road. Opened to the public in the 1950s, this green refuge charms with landscaped traditional gardens and...
60 Fuzhou Rd, WaiTan, Huangpu Qu, China, 200002
For the perfect way to cap off a day in Shanghai, step into the House of Blues and Jazz. An intimate jazz bar with a dining room tucked off to the side, the entertainment is soulful and the drinks are just right. The cozy space makes it feel more...
90 Huanghe Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003
There's always a line in front of this hole-in-the-wall, but don’t be deterred: Jia Jia's queue moves fast, and its steamed soup dumplings are worth the wait. When it’s your turn to order, you bark what you want—pork, crab, or...
379 Xikang Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
North of the Yangtze, it’s all about wheat instead of rice. Named after China’s northeasternmost region, this beloved chain serves hand-rolled wheat dumplings stuffed with savory pork or fresh veggies and boiled until the center is...
