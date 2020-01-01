Beijing
Collected by Yumiko
1 E Chang'an Ave, Dong Dan, Dongcheng Qu, China
Dining at Made in China at the Grand Hyatt is expensive, but the staff creates an excellent experience. Open kitchens allow you to catch a glimpse of the Peking ducks roasting in ovens over fruitwood-fueled fires. I always order the dumplings. —...
3 Chongwenmen Outer St, Chong Wen Men, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
One of my favorite moments in Beijing was sitting around the cozy circular bar at Noodle Bar for front-row action of the chef pulling our noodles by hand. The menu is simple and straightforward: all noodle soup with your choice of brisket, tendon...
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, 北翔凤胡同11号
I first went to this restaurant, hidden deep in a crumbling hutong (alleyway) neighborhood, by myself in a rickshaw one foggy November evening. It’s one of those unique, authentic finds that have remained intact for decades. The roast duck is...
China, Beijing Shi, Chaoyang Qu, SanYuan Qiao, E 3rd Ring Rd N, 东三环北路甲2号 邮政编码: 100027
It is said that a trip to Beijing can’t be complete without having a real Peking duck experience. I tried the Peking duck at the biggest Peking duck restaurant in the world—Quanjude (全聚德). This restaurant is assigned by the Chinese authorities to...
Donghuashi Beili, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Yunteng Binguan specializes in the cooking of the Yunnan province. The restaurant is hard to find, but their cheese is worth the hunt. It’s like a milk cake of fresh curd topped with fried Szechuan peppercorn. —Fuchsia Dunlop Bldg. 7, Dong Hua Shi...
Want to learn how to make tasty dumplings? Or hand-pulled noodles? Or the cuisine of Hunan, Yunnan and Sichuan? The Hutong is a cozy retreat where you can gather with a small group and—all tools provided—learn how to make a dish or two. The Hutong...
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, 瓷器库胡同2
Li Qun Duck Restaurant is hidden in a Qianmen hutong. (To find it, follow the ducks painted on the hutong walls!) The restaurant doesn't put on airs, and feels effortlessly authentic despite the fact that pictures of statesman and ambassadors who...
Dong Si Shi Tiao Jia 34 Hao Yuan, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100001
A local favorite for Peking duck, Chef Dong's menu has evolved over the years to encompass a more contemporary style of food. The geoduck clam dish, presented in an ice-ball and served with Sichuan peppers, is one such effort, but the mainstay is...
China, Beijing, Dongcheng, Andingmen, Zhonglouwan Hutong, 临9号
The old hutongs [alleys] near Drum Tower are lined with nameless snack shops selling what I call Chinese fast food. One staple is shui jiao, which are boiled dumplings typically filled with pork and fennel. You dip them in vinegar and soy sauce...
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, Dongsi 10th Alley, 东四十条甲22号南新仓商务大厦1-2层
You can’t leave Beijing without having Peking duck at Da Dong. I eat the crisp skin first, dipped in sugar. Then I pile the skin, meat, leek, cucumber, and sweet, fermented sauce onto pancakes. I finish by drinking the broth from the carcass. —...
When I first visited Beijing in 1993 many of the locals looked at me like I was from another planet. Okay, I’m 2 meters tall so that might have had something to do with it. However, it still seemed as if they had never seen a foreigner before. And...
China, Beijing Shi, Chaoyang Qu, S Sanlitun Rd, 三里屯南街4号院 邮政编码: 100001
A lending library with more than 10,000 English-language books. A weekly slate of events, from poetry readings to winetastings to quizzes to movie screenings. A full menu of food. A superb single malt collection. "Something for everyone" sounds...
