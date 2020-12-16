Beginner's Guide to Asheville
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Asheville is the perfect mix of the old mountain ways and more modern hippie lifestyles. It has the most breweries per capita of any city in the country and is becoming well known for award-winning restaurants. In the same day you can shop on College Street and go for a hike in one of the nearby national parks.
Asheville, NC, USA
In the hills above Asheville, NC, the Biltmore House stands as one of the finest examples of Gilded Age architecture. Built by the Vanderbilt family in the 1890's, it is the largest house in the U.S. Entire rooms and ceilings were transplanted...
Black Mountain, NC 28711, USA
OK, America has plenty of beautiful little mountain towns. I just happened to catch this one on a quiet, low-season day and I was utterly charmed. The secondhand bookshop was a thing of joy - run by a woman who knew her Dorothy Parker from her...
13 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Felix Meana and Katie Button, veterans of elBulli in Spain, converted Asheville’s former downtown bus depot into a stylish tapas bar. Curate means to cure oneself, which diners can do with traditional Spanish dishes such as Catalan sausage...
Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC, USA
There's so much good live music in Asheville that the bars can't contain it - I've never been somewhere with such a high quality of street busking (even better than its homophonous sister town, Nashville). Most nights of the week and certainly on...
12 College St, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
On a recent visit to Asheville, North Carolina, I was anxious to try some of the great restaurants I'd heard about. In the end though, my husband and I found ourselves gravitating back to the same restaurant over and over again - breakfast, lunch,...
51 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Opening in August, Starwood’s new Asheville property is a high-tech option in bluegrass country. Amenities include a 24-hour snack pantry, a gym, and a big-screen-appointed lobby. When you’re not exploring the neighborhood art scene, lounge around...
95 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
There's music almost every night of the week at the Jack of the Wood, the atmospheric Celtic pub in the centre of Asheville. And arguably the best of the bunch is the Thursday night jam, when some of Appalachia's best bluegrass musicians take to...
290 Macon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804, USA
If you find yourself in Asheville, NC (and you should, as AFAR's recent feature pointed out - there's a lot to love in Asheville); stay at The Grove Park Inn. This historic hotel is part art deco/part arts and crafts with rambling porches and a...
1 Antler Hill Rd, Asheville, NC 28803, USA
On a hilltop perch overlooking 8,000 acres of grounds designed by famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, the Inn on Biltmore Estate’s 210 rooms and suites evoke traditional 19th-century manor houses, with dark mahogany beds and...
100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
The North Carolina Arboretum is located in Asheville, NC and offers some scenic strolls through gardens and wooded trails. The bonsai exhibit garden takes an unexpected twist on the traditional Japanese art form by interpreting it with a Southern...
630 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
While authentic Mexican it is not, the Lucky Otter certainly comes close in deliciousness. This West Asheville joint makes their offbeat burritos in house with all fresh ingredients, which pair well with their craft beer drafts and PBR tall boys....
12 Old Charlotte Hwy, Asheville, NC 28803, USA
Named after the Scottish Highlands and the similar landscape of the North Carolina Highlands, Highland Brewing Company is one of Asheville's most well-known craft breweries. Set in the mountains outside of town, visitors can tour the brewery and...
