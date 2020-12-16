Beautiful Places & Spaces
Collected by Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert
Beautiful places and spaces created by nature or made by man.
Only reachable by boat or kayak, take a ride on the aqua blue waters of Lake General Carrera until you reach The Marble Caves, where the Cathedral (El Catedral) is located. The caves are an extremely special geological formation of varying colors...
1142, 519 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011, USA
I love wandering around New York City and discovering the hidden pockets of beauty people create amid the urban jungle.This particular piece was poignant for me as a Navy veteran who experienced the pure joy of reuniting with my husband after...
8 Crystal Caves Road, Hamilton Parish CR 04, Bermuda
Along with pink sands and green golf courses, these subterranean grottoes are among Bermuda's iconic sites. First discovered in 1907 by the same family who still owns them, the caverns have spectacular crystal formations, crystalline pools, and...
800 Benvenuto Ave, Brentwood Bay, BC V8M 1J8, Canada
The Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island (just north of Victoria, British Columbia) didn't earn its appeal or its fame during the dormant wintery months, but if you happen to be in the area during the off-season, it's still worth the price of...
Walsingham Lane, Bermuda
Walsingham Nature Reserve, known by locals as Tom Moore’s Jungle, is 12 acres of mangroves, caves, and pools of deep blue water. Within this area is the 1.5-acre Idwal Hughes Nature Reserve. Go hiking and birdwatching through forests of greenery...
