Beautiful food
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
I love food. I am a visual eater. If I see a beautiful plate I cannot stay away and not try the food on it. Good thing is, when the chef makes it look that good it always tastes good.
Save Place
Level 118, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Rd W, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Save Place
Avenue Van Volxem 197, 1190 Forest, Belgium
Brussels is a city filled with fabulous dining experiences, but for brunch aficionados, the options are sparse. Enter Chef Alex Weston, who runs the popular catering company, La Britannique. Chef Alex has revamped the French table d'hote (or...
Save Place
38 Shelley St, Mid-level, Hong Kong
After several weeks in Asia, we were hungry for some European flavours and a great glass of wine to wash it all down with. We stumbled upon the lively Bacar Tapas and Wine Bar, just off the Central Mid-Levels Escalators. The service was friendly...
Save Place
Hong Kong, 九龍城龍崗道19號G
When a Hong Kong foodie friend agreed to take us on a tour of Kowloon restaurants, we jumped at the chance. Dodging a downpour, we ducked into Chao Phraya Thai restaurant. "I don't care what else you order," he said, "but we must get the...
Save Place
25 Place Drouet d'Erlon, 51100 Reims, France
While in Reims for my birthday, I was hoping to find a special restaurant to celebrate with my lovely lady. In one of the champagne shops, I asked a nice young lady for recommendations. She was a local and worked in a champagne shop so really,...
Save Place
Waterlinks House, Richard St, Birmingham B7 4AA, UK
We are budget travelers and when in the UK we always stay at Premier Inn. For a family of 4 I have found nothing cheaper and it's always clean and the staff is warm and welcoming. The dinner selection is good and served quick. Not bad at all, 99...
Save Place
Unit 1, 7 Spiceal Street St Martins Square, Birmingham B5 4BH, UK
Browns bar & Brasserie is located in the Bull Ring, right next to St. Martin's Church. They serve a pretty good variety of dishes. We tried a few, the crab and avocado stack, the lobster tagliatelle, carpaccio of seared tuna and the teriyaki sea...
Save Place
66.046407, -17.343459, Garðarsbraut, 640 Húsavík, Iceland
Try something different and experience wildlife on board a traditional Icelandic schooner operated by North Sailing Húsavík.The crew is fun and very knowledgeable. They take you to Lundey, the Puffin Island, as well as the traditional whale...
Save Place
Urk, Netherlands
While in Urk, you have to try the sea food and fish at the De Zeebodem restaurant. It is amazing!! Prices are great, 15 euro can buy you this amazing plate of 2 whole fish, fries and salad served with the most amazing tartar sauce I have ever had....
Save Place
Rue du Marché aux Poulets 41, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
You may think you have had great fish and chips but until you go to Bia Mara, in Brussels, you have not! I used to think that in order to get great, authentic food I had to go to England and we did a couple of times since it's so close. But since...
Save Place
40 Wellington St, West End, London WC2E 7BD, UK
This delightful brasserie was a real find in the heart of Covent Garden. There was a warm welcome for everyone from the staff and every effort made to find tables on a busy evening. The food was delicious and perfectly presented. My sea bass was...
Save Place
Orford Rd, Bromeswell, Woodbridge IP12 2PU, UK
The British Larder started as a website, with two chefs extolling the virtues of British seafood, produce, and meat. You can't extol that much without needing to actually prove the point, in person, so they started a restaurant in beautiful...
Save Place
It's hard to imagine a less likely spot for a fine-dining restaurant. But DUO's food far surpasses its unassuming exterior. Watch closely, as you drive towards the Hautes Fagnes National Park in Belgium's Eastern Cantons, or you'll miss the small...
Save Place
825 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
A primo sourcing grounds for picnic provisions or a casual cafe meal, Publican Quality Meats is the latest food enterprise by the never-miss restaurant team behind Avec, Publican, and Big Star. Billed as a contemporary American butcher shop, its...
Save Place
Valtakatu 20, 96200 Rovaniemi, Finland
We ate at Nili everyday while in Rovaniemi, Finland. Reindeer meat, sausages, Lappish cheese, fresh and smoked fish, fruit chutneys and the very popular Christmas drink, glogg. I will never forget it, one of the best culinary adventures.
Save Place
Hong Kong, 上環皇后大道中327-329號地下
I'll admit, I wanted to ease myself into Hong Kong's food scene. I pictured a nice sit-down restaurant with menus in English. My husband wasn't having any of it. Steps from our hotel, he saw pork hanging in windows and he wanted it now. We sat...
Save Place
133 Third St, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
We had no idea what we were doing when we walked into BBQ, but we followed our noses (and a few rave reviews we found on-line). We were the only non-Asians to be seen and our waitress spoke next to no English. No matter, just bring us what YOU...
Save Place
The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
Save Place
Brussels, Belgium
A new company based in Belgium is promoting exactly what I love about travel—good food, meeting interesting people, and gaining insights into the city's culture through the people who live there. It's called Bookalokal. Bookalokal started in ...
Save Place
Jan Breydelstraat 36, 9000 Gent, Belgium
As Canadian expat in Belgium, one thing I miss is the sea (and good lobster), so when I saw "Lobster Six Ways" on the menu at the House of Eliott in Ghent, I had to try it. Far from the traditional 'crack it open and dig in' style lobster I was...
Save Place
Saint-Gilles, Belgium
Britxos opened its doors in the summer of 2012 to great fanfare among Brussels expat foodie community. We were already familiar with the team, from catering company La Britannique, for their incredible food and warm, friendly service. Britxos is a...
Save Place
Rue du Château, 62360 Hesdin-l'Abbé, France
Le Berthier is the fine-dining restaurant at the Hotel Chateau Cléry (see my review in another highlight). It's well worth a visit, whether you are staying at the hotel or not. If the weather permits, begin with a drink in the sunny garden, where...
Save Place
Jaizkibel Plaza, 14, 20160 Lasarte-Oria, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Dear Pinchos, How I love you, and your bite-sized frame. I love the variety of shapes and sizes you so easily fall into, and I love your distinct flavors. From gratin spider crab to knuckle pork in juice to grilled liver gras with Porto wine...
Save Place
Torfbrug 5, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
We spent the evening walking around Antwerp looking for a restaurant that would offer a different kind of mussels than the ones we had until now. We found it at the tavern-restaurant Bacino, right next to the Cathedral of Our Lady. This dish is...
Save Place
Aachen, Germany
I know I should have picked a restaurant that serves German food while in Germany but I honestly cannot pass by a Greek restaurant and not sit down to eat. I LOVE Greek food. So we tried Palladion right next to the Aachen Cathedral in the main...
Save Place
2 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Since 1941, the historic Anglin Fishing pier has served as Lauderdale By-The-Sea's main focal point. The pier was rebuilt in the 1960s as the longest pier in South Florida. Today, Anglins serves as the first eco-friendly cafe in...
Save Place
R. Bartolomeu de Gusmão 11, 1100-509 Lisboa, Portugal
Nutty bread layered with olive oil, jam, salt and cured pig's neck were the perfect accompaniment to rich Portuguese wine and 80 year old port. When visiting wine bars let the staff select your wines ask for the stories behind them. You'll feel...
Save Place
Florence, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
I saw this exquisite chalk drawing of Leonardo da Vinci's Lady With An Ermine on the ground in one of the main plazas in Firenze. It started drizzling and I just had to take this photo before the rain washed it away!
Save Place
m.Mpotsari 6, Οία 847 02, Greece
For one of the best views and best meals in Santorini, try Red Bicycle. Located at the tip of Oia on the northern part of the island, the restaurant is housed in a 19th-century Santorini mansion with a 180-degree view of the famed sunset and the...
Save Place
Belçika, Rue Grande 191, 7020 Bergen, Belgium
One of my favorite things in this world is to go to Le Topaz restaurant in Maisières-Mons. It is like going to relatives house. It's a small mom and pop place run by the nicest family I have ever met in my life. You go there and Mr. Dennis greats...
Save Place
Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Probably the most visited attraction in the city, the V&A combines many elements of the greatest commercial waterfront projects around the world. There are plenty of draws for tourists (the Cape Wheel, helicopter rides, boat trips to Robben...
Save Place
Nik. Nomikou, Oía 847 02, Greece
For knockout views over Oia and the ocean as the sun sets, go for dinner or a drink at Pelekanos. Fresh, delicious seafood, cute nautical decor and gorgeous views.
Save Place
4000 Canyons Resort Dr #6546, Park City, UT 84098, USA
Local food products dictate the menu at The Farm, a restaurant in the Park City Mountain Resort. Nearly all the ingredients for dishes such as buttermilk-fried hen with warm potato salad, and pork with mustard spaetzle and carrots, are sourced...
Save Place
Étretat, France
After walking around the town of Etretat and hiking the cliffs, sit down to eat in any of the restaurants on the strand, and enjoy a fabulous bowl of Normandy mussels. I live in Belgium so I have kinda gotten to recognize a good portion of...
Save Place
Honfleur, France
Trying to find a restaurant in Honfleur is not hard at all, they are surrounding the harbor at every step. Trying to decide which restaurant and what you want to eat is another story. We circled Honfleur harbor three times and could not make up...
Save Place
Albert I-promenade 39, 8400 Oostende, Belgium
Imagine dining on fresh North Sea grey shrimp risotto, mussels and artichoke, while sipping champagne or Belgian beer, as you watch the sun set into the sea. After your meal, you head downstairs to view the latest art exhibition and browse vintage...
Save Place
4 Rue de Châlons, 51130 Vertus, France
This has to be the best hot salad I have ever had, anywhere. That day we had only breakfast and the rest of the day we had champagne only so by the time we got to dinner we were starving. We got to the La Comedia restaurant and immediately decided...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25