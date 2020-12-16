Beautiful Bounty of Brazil
Collected by Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador
My beautiful trip to Brasil in partnership with EMBRATUR. Adventure.com, and LATAM as a part of AFAR’s partnership with The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA). On this trip we stopped in Salvador, Lencois, Chapada Diamantina National Park, and Rio de Janeiro. The food was great, the views were first-rate, and I cannot to go back and see more of this beautiful country.
Save Place
If you spend any time at all in Chapada Diamantina National Park, I certainly recommend trying to watch the sunset from atop Pai Inacio Hill. It is a short hike with a little bouldering involved but the rewarding views make it all worthwhile. I...
Save Place
Gruta da Pratinha near Chapada Diamantina National Park is simply beautiful. The crystal clear waters allow you to see quite a bit of the rock formations, and small fish that inhabit the grotto but if caves don't strike your fancy you can always...
Save Place
Hands down one the best and most authentic meals I had in Brazil was a Sunday feast of Feijoada (Brazil's national dish) at Feijao na Chapa. The meal consists of stewed beans, vegetables and meat, that is served alongside rice, sauteed greens and...
Save Place
For a great snack that will give you loads of nutrients head to Acai na Tigela in Lencois. The town is small enough you can ask most locals for the location and some of the locals may even walk you there themselves! Acai makes for a very filling...
Save Place
Salvador's Historic Center is a great place to explore this city's rich history. I recommend going early to beat the crowds. Pictured here is the Church of Sao Francisco which has a very rich history dating back to the 1700s', after an earlier...
Save Place
I found the area near the Bahia Marina in Salvador, Brazil to be a great place for a walk. For starters, the marina is filled with fishermen and seaman all making a raucous. Secondly, the nearby Mercado Modela is a fun and crowded market to look...
Save Place
The coolest thing in Lapa is the Escadaria Selaron, a mosaicked set of steps embellished with tile, ceramics and mirrors, created by artist and former local Jorge Selaron. The Chilean-born artist began his beautification of the steps as a...
Save Place
The Lapa area in Rio has gained a fair share of negative feedback, mainly in the area of safety. I can say that I felt fairly safe walking around the Carioca Aqueduct area, once at night and once during the day (During the day I had two cameras in...
Save Place
R. Conselheiro Lampreia, 123 - Cosme Velho, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22241-230, Brazil
So this is the view that Christ the Redeemer has, not bad right? I figured everyone has seen the statue but rarely do we get to see the view he enjoys. The viewing platform in front of the statue gives you incredible panoramas of Rio de Janeiro....
Save Place
The highlight of the whole Chapada Diamantina area, for me, was the Poco Encantado, a water filled cavern that you must visit during certain times to catch the sunlight hitting the mineral-laden water, creating the mesmerizing blueish hue and one...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25